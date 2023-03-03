One dead after fatal North Reading crash

A driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in North Reading Friday afternoon, authorities said.
A Ford F-150 pickup truck and a Hyundai Elantracollided on Park Street near Central Street around 1:40 p.m., according to a statement from North Reading police.
Both drivers were transported to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, where the driver of the Elantra was pronounced dead, the statement said.
Their identity was not immediately released.
The crash is under investigation by North Reading police and State Police, the statement said.
No further information was available.
