Photos: Maple syrup, a sweet sign of spring in New England

“I give them maple syrup in exchange for letting me tap their tree,” Hopper said. “It’s cool that this is set up in a neighborhood.”

Hopper, 61, has been making maple syrup for 10 years in a shack in his backyard and has been tapping close to 200 sugar maples in Auburn neighborhoods.

Bruce Hopper, owner of Pure BS Maple Shack in Auburn with his wife, Maria, is a jolly gentleman who brings jugs of maple syrup to his neighbors in exchange for allowing him to tap their glorious sugar maple trees that line Central Street near his home.

Bruce Hopper checks on the viscosity of the syrup in his evaporator. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Hopper said most visitors to his shack think they’re in the wrong place when they pull into the driveway of his home, until they see the steam rising from the small shack in the back of his property.

Bruce Hopper grabs a bucket to be hung from a sugar maple tree the old-fashioned way. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Last year he sold close to 300 gallons of maple syrup and this year looks just as good, Hopper said.

Bruce Hopper turns open a valve to let out boiling syrup from the evaporator. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Boiling syrup is placed in a bucket at Pure BS Maple Shack in Auburn. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The season usually runs from Valentines Day until April 1. Hopper also taps nearly 1,000 trees in another maple sugar operation he owns in Heath. It takes eight 5-gallon buckets of sap to boil down to one gallon of maple syrup.

“When you tap a tree, you give it a little pat and thank it. It’s a spiritual thing,” he said. “It’s much more than an escape, it’s total serenity. You’re one with nature” Hopper said.

Bruce Hopper watches the steady drip of sap from a neighbor’s sugar maple tree he tapped. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Hopper has his son Brennan, 29, to help him out with the whole process from tapping the trees to boiling the sap in the evaporator.

Bruce Hopper's son, Brennan, 29, pours sap from a sugar maple tree in a neighbor’s front yard into a 5-gallon plastic bucket. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

He pointed out that the name of his business, Pure BS, is a combination of his name, Bruce, and the “S” for the saplings he taps.

“Kids get so excited when they come here,” Hopper said, and he can relate to that. While growing up in Ohio, Hopper recalled seeing the sap flowing from the trees at the campground where his family visited.

“We don’t make syrup, we bottle romance,” Hopper said with a huge smile while checking on the filled buckets in his neighbor’s front yard.

Small sample bottles of syrup from previous years of sugaring are stacked in a window at Pure BS Maple Shack in Auburn. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Pure BS Maple Shack is located at 149 Central Street in Auburn, just off the Mass Pike.