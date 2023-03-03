Quincy to spend $3 million on renovating Mount Wollaston Cemetery

The highlight of the work is a new decorative wrought iron Gothic-style entrance gate on Sea Street.

The work includes a new gate and entrance, tree planting, and renovating the granite wall surrounding the 57-acre property, which opened in 1856. John Quincy Adams’s son, Charles Francis Adams Sr., bought the first burial plot for $5.

Quincy is using almost $3 million in COVID relief federal funds to make improvements at the city-owned Mount Wollaston Cemetery.

The gate will be 25 feet high and 85 feet wide, and will replace the original gate that was largely removed in 1960. The new gate is being fabricated by Robinson Iron in Alabama, which specializes in reproduction and restoration cast iron work; its projects include recreating the ornamental planter urns along the top of the Bow Bridge in New York City’s Central Park.

The new gate at Mount Wollaston will narrow the entrance to the cemetery, making it safer for pedestrians by forcing cars to drive more slowly. The change also will allow a limited number of additional burials in the veterans’ section of the cemetery, officials said.

The project also includes realigning the war monuments at Mount Wollaston — to put them in chronological order — and removing a stone podium to make the World War II monument more visible. Space also will be made for a new monument that pays tribute to the veterans of wars since the 1990–1991 Gulf War.

“Mount Wollaston Cemetery captures our city’s history better than any single location in a very historic city,” Mayor Thomas Koch said in a statement. “The beauty of the granite works throughout Mount Wollaston is akin to an art museum and showcases the advances in the granite industry that originated in Quincy but can now be found around the world.

“We are attempting to restore the intended splendor of this sacred ground and honor the aesthetic intentions of the original cemetery. This is one of the most important properties in our city and should be afforded the prominence and respect that it deserves,” he said.

Mount Wollaston Cemetery opened after the Hancock Cemetery in Quincy Center reached its capacity, and is modeled after the garden-like Mount Auburn and Forest Hills cemeteries in Cambridge and Boston.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.