R.I. surgeon and former Army colonel travels to Ukraine for trauma surgery on wounded soldiers, civilians

So that’s how he got to be on a 10-hour train ride from Poland to Kyiv in early February, a year into the latest phase of a long-simmering conflict. It was his second volunteer medical aid trip to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion a year ago.

Hayda, though, could help more directly. He is the chief of orthopedic trauma at Rhode Island Hospital and a retired Army colonel with experience in war surgery. He spent years treating servicemembers wounded by bombs and bullets. Also, his parents were from western Ukraine, and he speaks Ukrainian.

PROVIDENCE ― There are plenty of ways to show support for Ukrainians after Russia’s full-scale invasion a little over a year ago, Dr. Roman Hayda says. People have organized equipment drives, shipped supplies, or donated funds. Drive around Rhode Island and you’ll see plenty of Ukrainian flags on bumpers and lawns.

Advertisement

“I knew right away that, No. 1, there would be lots of casualties, and No. 2, that war injuries are completely different and very difficult to deal with,” Hayda said. “Even if you do figure it out, it just never stops. It’s really tiring — emotionally, physically, psychologically.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Dr. Roman Hayda, a surgeon of Ukranian descent who just got back from a trip to Ukraine, dictates notes from the surgery he performed at Rhode Island Hospital. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Though he winces a little at the attention — The Boston Globe approached him for this story, not the other way around — he’s willing to talk about it, because it’s important for people in Rhode Island to know about what’s going on in Ukraine and how Ukrainians are responding.

“The overriding sentiment is, we have to see this through,” Hayda said. “There cannot be any occupation of Ukrainian territories by Russia.”

Hayda looks and speaks as you’d expect from a retired US Army colonel and high-ranking doctor at the state’s biggest hospital with its Level 1 Trauma Center. He recounts his experience in Ukraine with the same tone he used to dictate operative notes after a recent elbow procedure: just the facts. No embellishment. He had a straightforward job to do, whether that’s in an operating room at Rhode Island Hospital on a recent weekday or in war-torn Kyiv, consulting on the case of a woman who was gravely injured on Easter last year when her house was shelled. She lost all her family members in the shelling, except for a son who was not home for the holiday.

Advertisement

Everyone in Ukraine has experienced some measure of loss, and not just from the Russian atrocities that have gotten international attention, like the massacre in Bucha.

In the two weeks he was in Kyiv in February, and the two weeks he spent in Lviv in June, he was never on the front lines or in any grave danger. But his colleagues at Rhode Island Hospital worried about the man nicknamed “The Colonel.”

“He’s like our dad, in a way,” Dr. Lindsay Kosinski, an orthopedic trauma fellow, said in an interview in the hallway of the OR suite shortly after Hayda wrapped up an operation. “You never want to disappoint him.”

The Colonel can be a commanding presence, Kosinski said. People who are learning orthopedic trauma will do a lot to impress him, and a lot is required of people doing these sorts of urgent, critical surgeries. He also has a humorous side, which often comes out in the operating room.

“He is never in a bad mood in an operating room,” Kosinski said. “He’s his happiest when he’s in an OR.”

Advertisement

He’s also simply very good at what he does, said Denise Arcieri, a surgical technician. But he’s not the sort of person who will boast about himself, so to tease him, Arcieri would tell him they were very proud of him for his volunteer work.

“I think he just feels like that’s what he’s supposed to do,” Arcieri said.

Indeed: His path back to Ukraine seems inevitable, set in motion decades ago when he was doing his residency at the Walter Reed Medical Center during the first Gulf War. That’s where he first fell in love with orthopedic trauma surgery.

He served on active duty in the Army for 24 years. He did a tour in Afghanistan. He worked for 10 years at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, where he treated servicemembers injured in overseas conflicts, including after 9/11.

After his retirement from the Army in 2008, he came to Rhode Island, where, in addition to his Rhode Island Hospital job, he has roles at Brown University’s medical school and University Orthopedics. He found a house on the East Side that would specifically accommodate his desire to bike to work.

This civilian life in Rhode Island — the longest he’s ever lived anywhere — got more complicated a year ago with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

For Hayda, it wasn’t so much a question of whether he would go to Ukraine, but how he would go about doing it. The first time, in June, he linked up with the Global Surgical and Medical Support Group, a nonprofit that brings medical personnel into countries affected by conflict.

Advertisement

On his second trip this February, he went by himself. But, as he puts it, “It’s not something you can just parachute in and say, ‘Hey, I’m here, don’t you love me?’”

Instead he used the network of connections he’d developed over the years in Ukraine. He didn’t parachute in. He took a 10-hour train ride.

The February train trip from Poland to Kyiv — the same route President Biden would take a few weeks later — was at night. Because of limits on power use, everything was very dark, and the stars were quite beautiful, Hayda recalls.

On the train back to Poland two weeks later, it was daytime. He saw a man on his bike with a log strapped across it for firewood. He saw women carrying bags in remote areas without a village in sight. In Ukraine, life went on. There was no other option.

In between those train rides, he did a lot of operations and a lot of teaching. The surgical facilities at the hospitals where he operated were less advanced, but otherwise not significantly different than a basic operating room at Rhode Island Hospital. The care also has its similarities and differences. The way a military-style rifle or a bomb rips through human tissue causes worse injuries than a civilian gunshot or a car crash. Fractures caused by war tend to be open, rather than closed, meaning the skin is opened from the trauma. The risk of infection is greater, the loss of tissue more significant. And the pace could be unrelenting.

Advertisement

The resources were also more scarce. Hayda would see some patients weeks or even months after their injuries. They didn’t have the same access to medical supplies or intensive care units as you might find stateside or in US military conflicts. Care ran the gamut in Lviv and Kyiv. It included debridement, or cleaning of wounds. There was also a lot of fracture care, and complex injuries in which bones and nerves were missing and limbs needed to be reconstructed. Some of the gravely wounded Ukrainian servicemembers wanted nothing more than to get out of bed and rejoin the fight for an independent Ukraine, Hayda said, the same sort of attitude he’d often seen in US military hospitals.

He operated every day in Kyiv, a mix of civilians and military personnel. After a difficult day of operating, he had what he jokingly described as romantic candle-lit dinners — the power was out — in the home of the surgeon where he stayed. Borscht, varenyky (Ukrainian pierogi), chicken and rice. Kyiv is still filled with military checkpoints and barriers to block Russian tanks, but people are also going about with their daily lives.

He’s back in Rhode Island now, but his mind is at least in part still in Ukraine. He obsessively follows the news and consults with Ukrainian doctors on care there. The Ukrainian flag is still flying outside his East Side home, and it will for the duration.

“We really have it pretty dang good,” Hayda said. “We really need to remember that.”

Dr. Roman Hayda holds his surgical lead vest adorned with his name and a patch with the Ukrainian flag. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

There are a lot of things people can do to help in a place like Ukraine, Hayda said. For example, when Russia’s full-scale invasion began a year ago, one of the nurses got him and his colleagues surgical caps with the colors of Ukraine’s flag. It was one of the ways the staff at Rhode Island Hospital has rallied around The Colonel. Hayda also has a lead vest with the Ukrainian flag and his American Army name patch.

That must mean a lot to him, personally.

This orthopedic trauma surgeon responds with a deadpan: “I try not to dissect it too much.”

There’s a lot Hayda keeps to himself. He’s also ready to give plenty more in Ukraine, so long as the war continues. He’s sure he’ll go back.

“Unfortunately there was a need,” Hayda said. “I think this is one way I could help. There’s a lot of other ways people can help. It’s all meaningful.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.