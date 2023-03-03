Robert Kraft forms new partnership with Brandeis University to combat antisemitism

”The rise of antisemitism and hate targeting Jews across the country is a threat to the Jewish community’s survival and needs strong leadership to combat,” Robert Kraft said in the statement. “Through our Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, we are working to find innovative ways to educate and empower Jews and non-Jews to stand up to Jewish hate. Brandeis is the right partner for this important work, as its founding values are based in a commitment to create a better world.”

The Robert Kraft Family-Brandeis Collaboration on Antisemitism was established to address the recent rise of antisemitism, officials announced in a statement posted on the university’s website Thursday.

The owner of the New England Patriots has formed a new partnership with Brandeis University to fight antisemitism.

Kraft founded the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism in 2019 after he received the Genesis Prize, a $1 million prize that’s awarded annually to Jewish people who have attained international renown in their chosen professional field.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitism reached an all-time high in the United States in 2021, with a total of 2,717 incidents of assault, harassment, and vandalism reported to ADL — the highest number on record since the organization began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979.

There was an average of more than seven antisemitic incidents per day in 2021, a 34 percent increase from 2020, according to the statement.

Brandeis President Ron Liebowitz said the university was grateful for the opportunity to establish this new partnership with Kraft and the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

“Brandeis was founded by the American Jewish community nearly 75 years ago, in response to restrictive quotas placed on Jews in higher education,” Liebowitz said in the statement. “It has always been open to students of all backgrounds, and committed to the free exchange of ideas. For these reasons, the university has both an obligation and role to play in educating young people about the persistence of antisemitism and its impact on Jews and non-Jews alike. “

The new initiative will include a student-focused fellowship program that will provide paid semester-based and year-long fellowships to Brandeis undergraduates, graduate students, and recent alumni to work at the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, “where they will develop skills in research, communications, community partnerships, and other strategies to combat antisemitism and engage diverse communities in addressing hate,” the statement said.

Brandeis will also host panel discussions, conferences, workshops, and a speaker series to address antisemitism at college campuses.

“The program will also engage K-12 administrators and provide them with resources to share with their teachers so they may teach more effectively about antisemitism and respond in a timely fashion to incidents in their classroom,” the statement said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.