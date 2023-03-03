Shark expert to share his research and close encounters with great whites

The head of the shark research program for the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, Skomal also directs the Massachusetts Shark Research Program and is the author of “The Shark Handbook.” He has published scientific research papers and appeared on programs for National Geographic, PBS, and the BBC. In “The Shark Handbook,” he describes sharks as “the most fascinating and misunderstood marine animals on the planet.”

In the wake of highly publicized close encounters with sharks in Massachusetts coastal waters, experts are advising beachgoers to learn more about these common marine animals. Well-known marine biologist, filmmaker, and author Greg Skomal will speak on “Living with Sharks,” March 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. at First Parish Church, 842 Tremont St. in Duxbury.

Advertisement

Skomal will autograph copies of his book, which will be available for purchase. The book is based on research spanning fish habitats from the Arctic Circle to the coral reefs in the tropical waters of the Pacific Ocean.

Tickets for the talk cost $25. The proceeds from the lecture will benefit the Cedar Hill Retreat Center in Duxbury, a nondenominational facility intended as “an intimate retreat space in a unique, natural setting.” Tickets are available at cedarhillcenter.org and will also be available at the door.

Learning about sharks may be good for your health; music is good for your soul. Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra offers a sporting opportunity for live musical entertainment in a concert titled “The Winning Score: Sports in Music” to take place at Plymouth Memorial Hall Sunday, March 5, at 3 p.m.

Citing the similarities between music and sports, music director Steven Karidoyanes said, “Both demand great skill, tremendous discipline, and intense focus, and both are exciting too.” The program features performances of works by American composers, including Leroy Anderson’s “Home Stretch,” “Match Point” by Gwyneth Walker, a John Philip Sousa march titled “The National Game,” and what the orchestra terms “Olympic gold goosebumps” from John Williams’ famous fanfare. It also features sports reporter Trenni Casey reading the epic baseball poem, “Casey at the Bat,” to accompaniment by the orchestra.

Advertisement

The one-hour concert also includes excerpts from Mozart’s “beautiful and enthralling” Piano Concerto No. 25 in C Major, featuring 16-year-old pianist Sudarshan Krishnan. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under, available at plymouthphil.org. The concert is part of the national food drive called “Orchestras Feeding America,” and audience members are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to contribute to the Greater Plymouth Food Warehouse.

Irish fiddle champion Eileen Ivers and her band Universal Roots will perform in Plymouth's Memorial Hall on Saturday, March 11. Joseph Killeen

The following weekend the Plymouth orchestra is the beneficiary of a performance by former Riverdance star Eileen Ivers and her band Universal Roots. Ivers, a nine-time All-Ireland fiddle champion, will perform on Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall. For tickets, go to plymouthphil.org.

Young people will be making the music when the South Shore Folk Music Club hosts its 16th annual “Traditional Ballad Singing Contest” for contestants in grade 4 through age 25. The contest will be held on Saturday, March 11, starting at 7 p.m. at First Parish Duxbury, 842 Tremont St., Duxbury. “A ballad is a song that tells a story,” the club said. “A traditional ballad is so old that nobody knows who wrote it.”

To participate, contestants must choose a traditional ballad from England, Ireland, or Scotland and sign up so that organizers can confirm that the song meets the criteria. Every contestant will receive a cash prize. To sign up for the contest, contact organizer Karen Haffner at haffnerk@hotmail.com.

Advertisement

The music continues when The Brockton Symphony performs a concert program titled “Nocturnal Landscapes,” featuring pianist Shalun Li and guest conductor John Masko in Rachmaninoff’s dramatic Piano Concerto No. 2, on Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m. The program also includes a premiere performance of Robert Ruohola’s orchestral work “Orion,” paired with Somerville native Alan Hovhaness’ “Mysterious Mountain” symphony. Tickets, available through brocktonsymphony.org, are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and free for students and children.

In other regional events, the Hull Lifesaving Museum’s signature rowing race, “The Snow Row,” will take place on Saturday, March 11, “at the very tip” of Hull’s peninsula. The race covers a 3.75-mile triangular course starting and ending off the beach at the museum’s Windmill Point Boathouse. For details and registration, go to hulllifesavingmuseum.org.

And a different sort of competition takes place when Theatre One Productions of Middleborough holds an open casting call for male and female actors in their 20s to their 60s for the theater’s upcoming staged readings of 10 new “10-Minute Plays.” Auditions will be held at Janice C. Parent Community Center, 8 Benton St., Middleborough on Sunday, March 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. and Monday, March 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. Actors are asked to bring a headshot and resume. For questions, e-mail artistic director Peg Holzemer at theatreoneproductions@yahoo.com.

Advertisement

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.