Tewksbury officer allegedly assaulted by shoplifter, police say

Angel Luis Perez Rosario, 35, of Lowell, was arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court on multiple charges, including assault and battery on a police officer; larceny under $1,200; fentanyl possession; Xanax possession, police said in a statement.

A man who allegedly struck a Tewksbury police officer in the chest as he attempted to leave a Marshalls store with a carriage full of merchandise he did not pay for was arrested on larceny, drug and assault charges, police said.

He was released on $500 bail, according to police.

Rosario was arrested shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. Employees at the Marshalls store on Main Street observed Rosario walk past the registers after putting on merchandise and filling up a carriage, the statement said.

Rosario, who was dressed in clothes allegedly stolen from the store, fled on foot when police officers attempted to speak with him as he was leaving the store, the statement said. Officers chased after him when he did not stop after they asked him to, the statement said.

Rosario resisted but was eventually brought into custody, the statement said.

Rosario allegedly struck an officer in the chest. The officer was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for a broken rib, the statement said.

Officers allegedly found a small plastic bag containing a brown powdery substance, later determined to be Fentanyl, as well as pills later determined to be Xanax, during a search of Rosario, the statement said.

