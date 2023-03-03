Two bald eagles visit the police station in Stoneham

The police station in Stoneham was recently visited by a pair of impressive-looking feathered friends. “It’s not often that the @StonehamMAPD gets distinguished visitors like this,” the department tweeted on Feb. 18. “These two eagles stopped by and enjoyed the sunshine and good views from our radio antenna for most of the morning.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

Advertisement

CARTEL ASSASSINS ... IN STOW?

At 4:43 a.m. on Feb. 20, the Stow police received a call that caused some residents to be alarmed. The police log entry stated the department had received a call from the Canton Police Department about an investigation they were doing involving “Mexican Cartel Assassins possibly enroute to Stow.” And yes, you read that correctly. That’s exactly how it appeared in the police log, and it naturally caught the attention of several residents who wanted to know more. Stow police said they subsequently received “numerous inquiries” regarding that call, which led to Police Chief Michael Sallese to put out an addendum to the log that included more details about the call and letting residents know there wasn’t anything to be worried about. “The call originated with an investigation in Canton” and “was determined to be a hoax,” Sallese said in the statement. “There is no reason to be concerned.”

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

DING DONG DITCH

At 9:38 p.m. on Jan. 28, Medfield police received a report of suspicious activity on Spring Valley Road. The caller told police that someone — no description was given — was knocking on doors in the area and shining a blue light at people’s houses. Police responded and spoke to the caller, who thought it was some kind of prank, or someone playing “ding dong ditch.” Police checked the area and reported that whoever was doing it was “GOA” — which in police parlance means “gone on arrival.”

Advertisement

WHEN IT SOUNDS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE ...

On Jan. 24, a 20-year-old Watertown man told police that he’d been scammed by one of his former high school classmates. He told police his old classmate from Brighton High School contacted him and said he needed someone to cash a check for $16,517.50, and if he agreed to do it, he would give him half the money. Thinking this was a good deal, he decided to help out his classmate and do the favor. The Watertown resident went to a local bank to deposit the check and gave $7,200 to the former classmate, who, as promised, told him he could keep the rest. Can you guess what happened next? When the resident tried to withdraw money from his account, he was surprised to learn that he had insufficient funds because the check had bounced. When he tried to contact his old classmate from Brighton High — described as a 22-year-old Boston man — and ask him about the bad check, he had no luck. He told police his classmate’s social media accounts had been shut down and he was not responding to his messages.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.