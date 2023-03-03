Water main break closes access to Mass. Pike in Newton

Access ramps to the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton are closed due to major flooding caused by a water main break Friday afternoon, police said.

The break occurred at the intersection of Washington and Centre streets, near the on ramp to the pike in the Newton Corner neighborhood.

Access to the eastbound off ramp at exit 127 are closed, along with the westbound on-ramp, Newton police said on Twitter shortly after 2 p.m. The lanes leading up to the ramp on Washington Street were also closed.