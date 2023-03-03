Water main break closes access to Mass. Pike in Newton

Access ramps to the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton are closed due to major flooding caused by a water main break Friday afternoon, police said.
The break occurred at the intersection of Washington and Centre streets, near the on ramp to the pike in the Newton Corner neighborhood.
Access to the eastbound off ramp at exit 127 are closed, along with the westbound on-ramp, Newton police said on Twitter shortly after 2 p.m. The lanes leading up to the ramp on Washington Street were also closed.
“Please seek alternate routes,” police said.
Newton fire responded to the break at about 12:31 p.m. and also advised people to avoid the area.
Advertisement
The Newton Department of Public Works also said on Twitter that people should avoid the area on Newton Corner.
The Newton Department of Public Works are at the scene and working to repair the broken main, police said.
Newton city officials could not immediately be reached for comment Friday evening.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.