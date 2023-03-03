What’s next for the Providence Preservation Society?

It’s also the final Bash for executive director Brent Runyon, who is stepping away from the organization after nine years on the job. He came to Rhode Island from Georgia, but he loves our state so much that he has pledged his loyalty to the Bryant Bulldogs, not UGA.

The Providence Preservation Society is hosting its annual Winter Bash tomorrow night at the “Superman” building on Westminster Street (sorry folks, tickets are sold out).

Q: Your annual Winter Bash is tomorrow night in the “Superman” building, but it has to be bittersweet because this is your final year on the job. PPS has been one of the leading advocates for rehabbing the building. What does it mean to you to have the party in that location as you prepare to depart?

Advertisement

Runyon: When I arrived in Providence in 2013, my very first event was our Providence Symposium. The theme that year was “Building the New Urban Experience,” as in, what’s next after uncovering the river and moving the highway? It was held in the same hall at the Superman Building where we’ll celebrate the 2023 Winter Bash. With the Bash’s “Through the Looking Glass” theme this year, and with the building on its way to being restored, it all feels a bit surreal, and now I’m asking, what’s next? I feel very proud, a little wistful, and also excited that we are able to champion the building once again by inviting so many people inside.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Q: Aside from your fantastic parties, PPS is probably best known for your annual list of most endangered properties. In recent years, you’ve gotten more creative, adding the entire city of Providence and its public schools to your list. What statement were you trying to make with those additions?

Advertisement

Runyon: We take our cues from the community. The most-endangered properties list is our signature statement on the state of historic preservation in a given year. The process for compiling it begins with public outreach and gathering input as to what is of concern. The community has been very creative in the last few years. For example, an Elmwood resident suggested that we include the entire city because of climate change. We’ve listed various iterations of the public schools over the years. But this year there are large amounts of money to spend and a lack of transparency, combined with a sudden closing of schools, so we wanted to send a message that there are a lot of people watching.

Q: As you reflect on your time at PPS, what’s the No. 1 thing you wanted to do but were unable to complete?

Runyon: As a mentor once told me, there will always be unfinished business. I am most excited about our burgeoning Building Works program. We’re always talking about preserving buildings, but this program is transferring the knowledge and skills that are needed to preserve those buildings. We’ve just completed the third cycle of our window restoration program and are now building a more comprehensive program. Building Works will upskill those already in the building trades and educate homeowners and renters about ways to better care for older buildings: weatherizing windows, basic electrical and plumbing, holes in plaster, hiring the right contractor. I look forward to my successor and the PPS staff growing the program in a big way over the next several years.

Advertisement

Q: What’s the search for your successor going to look like?

Runyon: The public search began this week with the job description now posted. Interviews will begin in April. In the meantime, the search committee is seeking input from the public on what qualities, skills and focus the next executive director should have through this survey. I look forward to helping with a smooth transition once the next ED is selected.

Q: What’s next for you?

Runyon: I will continue working in the historic preservation field and with nonprofits, most likely as a consultant, though I’m keeping an open mind. I’ll remain in Providence, a community that I’ve grown to consider my home over these last nine years.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.