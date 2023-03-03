With new ownership comes new beginnings for Bay State Banner

“It’s time for the kind of approaches that wouldn’t have worked for me, that might be successful for them,” Miller, 88, said of his successors.

So when The Bay State Banner announced Wednesday that its founder and publisher, Melvin B. Miller, had sold the 58-year-old paper to two longtime Black media journalists, Ron Mitchell and André Stark, readers let out a collective sigh of relief.

When a newspaper’s longtime editor steps down, readers often worry about the publication’s future.

For many Black Bostonians, this announcement is twofold: In an era when evolving news habits and a fickle economy have decimated the press, changing hands means exciting possibilities for the Banner’s scope of coverage and impact. It also means readers can continue supporting a vital news organization that for decades has covered the city’s communities of color with breadth, ambition, and accuracy.

“If all of these folks stay around, Boston will not see its only Black paper shut down,” said the Rev. Bruce Wall, pastor of Global Ministries Christian Church and founder of the radio shows “Boston Praise Radio” and “Boston Black News.” “It’s going to go beyond survival; it’s going to thrive.”

Mitchell and Stark are veteran journalists who carved out careers at WBZ and GBH.

Taking the reins is a “daunting task,” Stark said. But he welcomes the opportunity to continue telling nuanced, in-depth stories about Boston’s communities in new ways, instead of news from other outlets that often leave consumers of color frustrated at what they see as incomplete, monolithic coverage.

“There’s too much focus on clicks to get eyeballs on a story rather than focusing on the content of a story,” Stark said. “We’re really interested in making the content important beyond just the clicks.”

Mitchell said the Banner will provide new content ranging from online ads to platforms that offer opportunities to apply for loans and jobs. The aim is to provide the community with information to make well informed choices.

“André and I are here to do the best we can, as African American papers always have tried to do in our history,” Mitchell said, which is “going back and tell the truth to your people, informing them, and providing them opportunities that they need to make a good decision that will help their community.”

The Banner’s new leaders plan to widen their reach with video journalism, an updated online and social presence, and increased ad space, said Colin Redd, director of digital advertising.

“In order to stay alive, you have to stay with the times,” Redd said.

Included in the changes will be expanded coverage of communities of color throughout New England, because they, too, are “getting short shrift or not covered at all,” Stark said.

Mitchell said the business model for other New England states would be similar to El Mundo Boston, which publishes a number of papers tailored to different towns that have sizable Latino communities.

The weekly Banner has a print circulation of 27,400. Terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed. The sale was financed by a group of private investors, the Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corporation, andMill Cities Community Investments, a Black-owned community development financial institution.

Glynn Lloyd, Mill Cities’ executive director, said the plethora of Black donors not only reflects the Banner’s significance but also demonstrates that Black papers don’t need to look outside of their communities to prosper.

“This shows that we can still do some stuff amongst ourselves,” Lloyd said.

Nieisha Deed, 40, recalls seeing her mother clipping and posting Banner event bulletins to the fridge in their Roxbury home throughout the ‘90s.

“Sometimes you’ll be surprised about some of the gems ... you’ll see in the Banner,” said Deed, chief executive of PureSpark, a Black wellness directory.

Deed said she often found friends and family were contributors or sources when she read the Banner’s stories.

“When I pick up the Banner, I know I’m going to see someone that looks like me,” Deed said. “When we talk about belonging, it’s about seeing yourself in places at work, at school, and definitely in the media.”

The paper is not only important for Black Bostonians to feel seen and heard, she said, it puts the city’s Black and brown neighborhoods on the map for other parts of the country, since “most people that come to Boston have no idea we have a Black community here.”

For others, memories of the newspaper span back to its heyday.

Wall, 74, evolved from an avid reader in the late ‘60s to a frequent subject of Banner stories as a leader of the Drop-a-Dime, Report-a-Crime campaign of the 1980s.

What started out as admiration for Miller’s fiery op-eds, Wall joked, turned into an exasperated, “What did he write this week?” as the publisher turned a critical eye to the pastor’s community organizing.

Wall didn’t always agree with the paper’s stance, but said, “We could always depend upon the Banner, whether we liked it or we didn’t like it. We made the decision to trust the Banner, let the Banner do its digging, and come out with its stories.”

His appreciation for the Banner was cemented when other media reported that Boston police erroneously identified his son as a suspect in an armed robbery. The police Department retracted its statement and publicly apologized for the misidentification. Some news outlets reported on the initial accusations, Wall said, but it was the Banner that followed the story until the public apology came.

Citing the old media adage of “If it bleeds, it leads,” Wall said the Banner hewed to a stricter standard: “With Mel and The Bay State Banner, if it’s true, it leads.”

In taking over the Banner, Mitchell and Stark follow in the footsteps of Black newspapers that have reported on Boston’s communities of color for centuries, such as The Boston Guardian and The Boston Advocate. The two hope to make sure Miller’s precedent of sharing their community’s stories with a larger audience stays alive.

“Mel’s had it for 58 years,” Stark said. “Hopefully, we can do the same.”

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.