Woman charged for allegedly assaulting elderly woman on MBTA Silver Line bus

A woman was arraigned on an assault chargeafter she allegedly struck an 85-year-old womanin the face on the Silver Line bus because she did not get out of her way fast enough, officials said.

Aisha Dawud, 63, was arrested Wednesday evening on charges of assault and battery on a person age 60 and over causing injury, and disorderly conduct on a public conveyance (transportation), according to MBTA Transit Police and court records.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges during her arraignment Thursday in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court. She was released on personal recognizance, on the condition that she stay away from the victim, and have no contact with the victim, according to court records.