Education Department begins forgiving some student loans after $6B settlement

It was first approved in November by US District Judge William Alsup of the Northern District of California. But a group of institutions — Everglades College, American National University, and Lincoln Educational Services, the parent company of Lincoln Technical Institutes — appealed the judgment, claiming it violated the law.

The settlement resolves a class-action lawsuit filed in 2018 by people who accused the department of ignoring their applications for loan forgiveness through a federal program known as borrower defense to repayment.

The Education Department has begun discharging the student loans of hundreds of thousands of borrowers who say they were defrauded by their colleges after a federal judge recently ruled that a $6 billion settlement could largely move forward.

On Feb. 24, Alsup denied a motion to halt the full settlement but agreed to pause loan cancellation for seven days for applicants who attended the three schools to give the colleges a chance to seek a stay from the appellate court. That decision will affect fewer than 4,000 people tied to the settlement.

“Resolution of a lawsuit concerning monumental delay should not be delayed any longer by three intervenor schools who were not parties to the settlement agreement and who were not in the long, hard-fought litigation that preceded it,” Alsup wrote in his ruling.

A spokesperson for the Education Department said this week that the agency is pleased Alsup gave it the green light to implement the settlement agreement.

Lincoln Educational Services and American National University did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Everglades College, the parent entity of Keiser University and Everglades University, said the school has asked the appellate court for a stay.

“Accountability and transparency require regulatory consistency, adherence to due process, and strict observance of the law that protects not only students and taxpayers, but also the institutions that serve them,” Everglades College wrote in a statement Thursday. “We believe that any student with a valid [borrower defense] claim has the right to have it fairly evaluated. However, the settlement ignores the law and grants relief regardless of the evidence or the merits of a particular claim.”

The three schools are among 151 institutions — many of which are for-profit colleges — that the Education Department said had engaged in “substantial misconduct ... whether credibly alleged or in some instances proven.” Former students of those schools who applied for debt relief are entitled to full loan forgiveness under the settlement.

In July, the three colleges objected to the terms of the settlement agreement, arguing that the deal did not assess the validity of the borrowers’ claims and would damage their reputations.

They also claim the Education Department is violating federal procedures by circumventing its own rules for resolving borrower defense claims. In its statement, Everglades College argues that the agreement is based on “vague and unsubstantiated allegations of misconduct which, to our knowledge, are not true.”

In his opinion, Alsup argued that the schools have lost no procedural rights and failed to show how the settlement poses concrete harm to them. If anything, he said, scrapping the agreement would harm scores of borrowers who have waited years for a resolution.

“The relief provided by this settlement ... will allow plaintiffs to breathe easier, sleep easier, repair their credit scores, take new jobs, enroll in new educational programs, finish their degrees, get married, start families, provide for their children, finance houses and vehicles, and save for retirement,” Alsup wrote. “It will allow them not only to move on, but to move up, elevating others in the process.”

The agreement provides automatic relief, including refunds of money paid to the federal agency and credit repair, to some 200,000 people. Another group of about 64,000 borrowers, who attended schools that are not on the department’s list, is entitled to receive decisions on their applications on rolling deadlines.

“Now, hundreds of thousands of people and families who have been held hostage by the borrower defense process for so long will finally receive a fair resolution and the justice they are owed,” said Eileen Connor, director of the Project on Predatory Student Lending, a group representing the borrowers. “This decision delivers a massive, long-overdue victory for our clients and validates the fact that this settlement is on solid legal ground.”