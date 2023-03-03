Fairness demands a better solution to North End outdoor dining

The mayor is so concerned about the city’s vibrancy that last week she named a “ director of nightlife economy ” — an important job, its boring title notwithstanding. It was, her office said, in keeping with Wu’s “vision to make Boston a city for everyone.”

But more important, can this relationship be salvaged — at least in time to bring another summer of outdoor dining to one of the city’s most iconic spots for tourists and locals alike.

What is it with Mayor Michelle Wu and the North End?

So yes, the tables will be bustling along Newbury Street and Charles Street all summer, but along Hanover Street — well, not so much. How is that fair?

This year’s virtual ban on North End outdoor dining comes on the heels of last year’s double standard — one that had only North End restaurants paying a seasonal fee of $7,500 to set up tables on the sidewalks, plus a $480-a-month fee for every parking space used for additional dining. Most of the nearly $800,000 in fees went for special clean-up efforts, the city said.

Four North End restaurant owners sued over the fees in federal court — a suit that is still alive and scheduled for a hearing March 17, their attorney, Richard Chambers, told the Globe editorial board. But Chambers is already drawing up a second legal challenge — this one likely to have even more plaintiffs signing on.

“This time it’s worse,” Chambers said. “[Wu’s] allowing restaurants in every other neighborhood to have outdoor dinner, other than the North End.”

What makes it a substantially stronger case, he added, is that “it might even have some element of retaliation in it because of the last lawsuit.”

The Wu administration’s slap in the face to the North End came at the same time it announced a streamlined and presumably less costly and more efficient policy for restaurants in the rest of the city to start up their outdoor dining operations on May 1. Permits for those operations would cost $199 or $399 a month depending on whether the restaurant has a liquor license.

That same announcement left open the possibility of sidewalk dining in the North End — if the sidewalk in front of a particular restaurant met certain parameters. Chambers said he wasn’t aware of any restaurants that would meet that standard.

The administration insists that continued work on the North Washington Street Bridge (under reconstruction since 2018) and Sumner Tunnel closures during July and August “put a greater strain on North End traffic this summer.”

“Whatever scenario we developed for on-street dining [in the North End], it would be next to impossible to execute,” Segun Idowu, the city’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion, said. “Therefore … we have decided this year to forgo on-street outdoor dining.”

Sometimes “impossible” is in the eye of the beholder. And, no, a “task force to determine how these issues could be remedied in future iterations” of the program really isn’t an adequate answer for the 95 restaurants that could be impacted.

The city could, of course, make a portion of Hanover Street one-way as it did last summer during the outdoor dining season. Or it could do something even bolder — make Hanover a pedestrian way for the summer dining months, thus ending for a time the perpetual traffic jams and the parade of decibel-shattering motorcycles.

It’s hardly a new concept. In fact, the idea of closing Hanover Street and turning it into a piazza with strolling musicians and open-air cafes gained some traction for a time in 2006, especially with the support of then Mayor Tom Menino. The North End’s many side streets have long been closed to traffic for days at a time during the summer religious festival season — somehow without posing safety risks to the neighborhood.

A spokesman for the mayor said “the team looked at a variety of options,” including a Hanover Street shutdown, “but decided against it.” The presence of a fire house was one issue but so too was the network of one-way streets in the neighborhood.

“Closing Hanover Street wouldn’t have solved the problem,” he added, “it would just have created new ones.”

But the press release that announced the summer 2023 outdoor dining program also said it builds off the mayor’s “commitment to reimagine how Boston streets work for residents and visitors and how reconfiguring public spaces can foster community.”

Well, how about directing some of that reimagining and “reconfiguring” to the North End and its streetscape — so it can work for the restaurants and cafes that are an important part of the neighborhood and an important economic generator for the city. And how about doing that before an entire summer is lost.

