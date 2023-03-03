Haitians are desperately looking for sponsors in Boston

Gabeau is the executive director of the Immigrant Family Services Institute based in Mattapan, a nonprofit that mostly serves Haitians migrants that has been in high demand due to the recent expansion of the humanitarian parole program by the Biden administration. The program makes available up to 30,000 slots per month for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to come to the United States on a temporary basis provided that they apply from their home countries, have a financial sponsor in the United States, pass a background check, and meet other requirements .

But Haitians are getting desperate because they’re not having luck finding financial sponsors, Gabeau said. And that has put a strain on Greater Boston’s Haitian diaspora, which is the third-largest in the country.

Gabeau’s organization is receiving as many as 100 e-mails per day from Haitians begging for help. “I would like to participate in the humanitarian program but I don’t have people to sponsor me. How can you help me please [sic],” read one e-mail. “Near my house there is always shooting [sic],” a 34-year-old mother wrote in another e-mail. “I am not at peace. I have no one who wants to apply for me … please please how can you help me.” She signed off: “I hope you understand my pain.”

The lack of financial sponsors is the latest barrier that asylum seekers from those four countries — whose citizens face worsening humanitarian crises — are encountering when trying to apply for the program. CBP One, the mobile app that petitioners have to download to submit their applications, was made available in Haitian Creole only last month. Additionally, advocates and immigration experts claim that the process of applying through the app is similar to trying to buy tickets for a Beyoncé or a Taylor Swift concert on Ticketmaster, except with much higher stakes.

“Some get their application approved and travel authorization within hours,” Gabeau told me. Meanwhile, she said, others have been waiting since January for a response with no apparent distinction or follow-up as to what is holding up the process.

Then there are the reports of the app’s facial recognition bias against Black applicants. That’s what Duckenson Mathieu experienced when trying to take his photo through CBP One as part of the application process. In an interview translated by Gabeau, Mathieu said that, after many unsuccessful attempts, he was told to go to a place where it was not too bright to take the picture. “I had to go inside a car” and it finally worked, Mathieu said. He arrived in Boston in February and is sponsored by a cousin.

Haitians line up outside an immigration office as they wait their turns to apply for a passport, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Jan. 10, 2023. President Biden announced a massive expansion of humanitarian parole on Jan. 5 for Cubans, Haitians, Venezuelans, and Nicaraguans that is reserved for those who apply online, pay airfare, and have a financial sponsor for two years. Odelyn Joseph/Associated Press

There’s more. Because desperate migrants make an easy target to prey on, scammers are requesting payment of up to $10,000 for a financial sponsor on social media platforms. A Cuban doctor told NBC News that she paid $1,800 to a “sponsor” she found on Facebook; once the scammer received the money, they disappeared and blocked the doctor.

Haitians are also seeing plenty of misinformation online about the program. Gabeau mentioned a YouTube video of a New York-based Haitian pastor who in a sermon misled members of the Haitian diaspora about becoming a financial sponsor. “I want you to understand that you have to feed the person for two years,” the pastor said, according to Gabeau. “If the person gets sick . . . and has to go to the hospital, you will have to pay all the bills,” he said. But Gabeau said that’s not true because Haitian and Cuban parolees are eligible for public assistance and can immediately apply for a work permit. That’s why her organization launched an educational effort to recruit sponsors. The most important message to send is that “the program is free of charge” and free of legal risk for sponsors, she said.

Just ask Nancy Louissaint, a Haitian American licensed health care professional who has worked at Brigham and Women’s Hospital for about 20 years. Louissaint came from Haiti in the late 1980s and eventually married, had five kids, and bought a home in Dedham. Louissaint recently sponsored four of her relatives: her sister, brother-in-law, and two cousins, who arrived in February. She told me it took her about three weeks to get all the documents ready — her latest tax return, 401(k) statement, house deed, and an employment letter from Brigham. Then she sat down in front of the computer one evening in late January and submitted financial sponsorship forms for each relative, all of which took about an hour. By the next morning, she had received an approval notification.

“I encourage anybody who can help others to do so without expecting anything in return,” Louissaint said. There are 11 people living in her home now. “I won’t push them out, I will help them to get on their feet. Things are really bad” in Haiti, she said. “I’m going to file for three more of my relatives this weekend.”

Louissaint offers a lesson in the true meaning of lifting others up while also showing the remarkable potential of the parole program. More than 200,000 Americans have already sponsored Ukrainians in a similar fashion. Haitians seeking refuge deserve the same compassion and help.

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.