Mass. does more than post a hotline to promote responsible gambling

The Feb. 15 op-ed “The dangers of sports betting” argued that not enough is being done to help gamblers and suggested that only a phone help line is offered. However, I can attest that in Massachusetts, much more is being done to promote responsible gambling practices and support those struggling with gambling-related harm.
One of our innovative programs is GameSense, which is available both online and on the floor of all casinos to work with anyone who chooses to gamble. It provides education, support, and resources to help people make informed decisions about gambling, set limits, and manage their behavior. GameSense also helps identify those who may be at risk for developing a gambling problem and connects them with appropriate resources.
Advertisement
In addition, the industry and regulators fund research into gambling-related harm, collaborate with treatment providers, and work to ensure that the industry operates safely and ethically. Massachusetts is a national leader for its commitment in this area. For example, the state has been an innovator in creating a remote Voluntary Self-Exclusion program for individuals who are looking to take a break from their gambling.
By working together and providing education and resources, we can minimize the risks associated with sports betting and help people make informed decisions about their gambling behavior.
Phil Sherwood
Chief communications officer
Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health
Salem
The writer is president of the board of directors for the National Council on Problem Gambling.