Mass. does more than post a hotline to promote responsible gambling

The Feb. 15 op-ed “The dangers of sports betting” argued that not enough is being done to help gamblers and suggested that only a phone help line is offered. However, I can attest that in Massachusetts, much more is being done to promote responsible gambling practices and support those struggling with gambling-related harm.

One of our innovative programs is GameSense, which is available both online and on the floor of all casinos to work with anyone who chooses to gamble. It provides education, support, and resources to help people make informed decisions about gambling, set limits, and manage their behavior. GameSense also helps identify those who may be at risk for developing a gambling problem and connects them with appropriate resources.