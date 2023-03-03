The natural beauty of natural hair

During a CNN appearance this week, Dr. Chris T. Pernell, a regent at large at the American College of Preventive Medicine, was discussing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent warnings about the rise of drug-resistant bacteria.

But all I could focus on was her hair.

Perhaps it was an evocation of a much younger version of myself that marveled at a Black woman on television with beautifully braided cornrows. My mother used to cornrow my hair as well. But I was so ashamed that it looked “country,” as in Southern Black which I falsely believed, as a New York kid, was beneath me. And since it looked nothing like the hair of my white friends, I could barely bring myself to stray any further from the house than our backyard. I carried that cross into adulthood.

Hair is always fraught for women — remember how many styles Hillary Clinton dialed through as first lady during her husband’s presidency? But it’s far more so for Black women, who must navigate both racist and sexist attitudes about standards of beauty. When Charlayne Hunter-Gault, the legendary journalist, began wearing her hair in braids on PBS’s “The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer” in the 1990s, she received lots of racist hate mail. But, she told me, “They didn’t see the young brothers on the street when I walked up to them with my braids and seeing the look in their eyes when they saw something that related to them culturally, and they said, ‘Hello, my sister.’ That one little exchange would make up for a hundred or thousand of the other kind.”

Dr. Chris T. Pernell CNN

That was in 1997, and Hunter-Gault was akin to a Black hair pioneer on television. Now it’s much more common to see Black women wearing natural styles. Latoyia Edwards, an NBC10 Boston anchor, has braids. So does Boston City Councilor at Large Ruthzee Louijeune.

Representative Ayanna Pressley has championed the Crown Act, which would bar discrimination “based on hair textures and hairstyles that are commonly associated with a particular race or national origin.” And in sharing her own struggles with alopecia, Pressley has shown that baldness is also a statement of natural beauty.

All of these women are who I needed to see as a child to let me know just by their presence that my natural hair, which I saw as a burden, was my crown. People so often talk about the importance of representation, especially for young people in historically marginalized groups. Seeing Pernell and her gorgeous natural hair reminded me that representation isn’t a bad thing for adults either.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.