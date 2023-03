Since the COVID-19 pandemic, TikTok has grown to be many young children’s and teens’ favorite app. However, this demographic can spend hours scrolling through the never-ending For You page, as I have witnessed. I believe it is good that TikTok is making an effort to limit screen time for children under 18 to 60 minutes a day (“TikTok sets new default time limits for minors,” Business, March 2). Children need to get outside more.

Emily Keaveney