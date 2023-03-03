What will it take for DPU to stop lagging in push for clean energy?

Dharna Noor’s article on Senators Edward J. Markey and Elizabeth Warren’s letter to the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities makes it clear that the agency is in need of a drastic overhaul (“Senators call for action on energy: Want state to OK plans aimed at lowering costs,” Metro, Feb. 19). The DPU is in charge of regulating the industries that provide us with the electricity and natural gas we use in our homes and businesses. It also plays a crucial role in our transition to clean power sources.

The DPU approved National Grid’s request to nearly triple electricity rates in a breathtakingly fast four days, but it appears to be unable to process requests from Massachusetts towns and cities to create “community choice” aggregation programs. These programs would allow communities to purchase energy directly from suppliers. The agency has taken as long as 930 days to approve such plans. The holdup is inexcusable when families are struggling to keep their heat and lights on.