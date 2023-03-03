Whose garden is it?

Once upon a time — 20 years ago, two gardens ago — there was an opossum who lived beneath the wire-mesh floor of the shed where we kept our garbage cans. I happened to mention this when I ran into a neighbor walking on the street one day, and her young son asked if he could come see the opossum.

My neighbor looked puzzled, and I realized I was making the opossum sound like a doctor who practices in the Boston office on some days and the Waltham office on others. “Tuesday is when we put out the garbage,” I explained, “and you can only see him when we’ve moved the cans.”

At the time I thought of us as the benevolent owners of the garden, kindly tolerating the presence of the opossum.

But maybe the opossum thought that it was his garden.

During these last three years, as the city got quiet during COVID, I’ve become much more aware of the expanding wildlife population, winter and summer, in my current small garden. Sometimes this has been lovely, as robins and blue jays peck the apples and nest in the branches. Sometimes it’s a little more ominous: the raven in my neighbor’s tree giving off an eerie machine-like croaking call. And sometimes it’s downright weird: the afternoon I came home and found the backyard occupied by a gaggle of 12 turkeys. All kinds of things go on at night; in the morning there are big holes torn out of previously intact green leaves and there’s a half-eaten daffodil bulb on the porch.

Like many gardeners, I’ve learned a lot in recent years from the work of Douglas Tallamy, whose book “Bringing Nature Home” is an urgent and inspiring wake-up call about biodiversity and the dangers of species extinction. He points out that in our cities and suburbs there isn’t enough wilderness left to support the native insects, birds, and animals needed to preserve an ecological balance. And so every garden, no matter how small, is an opportunity to create a richly hospitable environment for the organisms that ultimately benefit us and our planet.

The way we think about gardens changes with every generation. When I started gardening I read a lot about double digging. You were supposed to dig out the top foot of soil, put it aside; then dig out the second foot of soil, put that aside; then put the top foot of soil back into the bottom of the pit and then put the second foot of soil on top of that. At least that’s how I understood the process. I never actually did it. Reading about it was exhausting enough.

The thinking today is that you’re not supposed to dig out your beds every few years — in fact you’re supposed to disturb the soil as little as possible. There’s a subterranean ecosystem made up of mycorrhizal fungi that have a symbiotic relationship with roots, helping them to get water and nutrients out of the soil. There are earthworms down there too, which, left to themselves, do a better job of aeration and water infiltration than all that theoretical double digging would have done.

You’re also off the hook on raking leaves out of the beds each fall. That way the beneficial insects that shelter or lay their eggs there can remain undisturbed until spring and the leaves can break down over time into a natural mulch, insulating and enriching the soil.

Influenced by Tallamy, as well as by friends who are much more knowledgeable gardeners than I am, I’ve started using a lot more native plants in my yard and have replaced the small lawn with tougher fescue.

I also planted an oak tree — starting with an acorn that stayed in a bag of dirt in my refrigerator until it sprouted roots, moved to a small vase of water where it developed leaves, and then went into the ground. By the end of last season it had grown into a healthy sapling about 3 feet tall, and I excitedly decided it was time to take off the homemade wire cage that had protected it. A few weeks ago I saw that it had been chomped almost all the way through by some hungry creature. Tallamy talks about oaks being the most beneficial of trees, and this one certainly was.

Joan Wickersham is the author of “The Suicide Index” and “The News from Spain.” Her column appears regularly in the Globe.