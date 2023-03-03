After jam-packed two weeks, NHL trade deadline passes in relative quiet

What surprised him and his counterparts was how a majority of the blockbuster deals were completed well in advance, turning deadline day into a bit of a dudline.

“At one point there, I thought maybe they moved the trade deadline to like Wednesday, and nobody told me,” Francis said after the deadline officially arrived on Friday.

Excuse Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis if he had to check his calendar once or twice. Given all the wheeling and dealing that took place around the NHL the past few weeks, he wondered if the league’s trading deadline had been switched.

With Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko already dealt to the New York Rangers; Timo Meier in New Jersey; Ryan O’Reilly in Toronto; the Bruins bulking up their NHL-leading roster with Dmitry Orlov, Garnet Hathaway, and Tyler Bertuzzi; and Ottawa removing the last high-profile name off the market by landing Jakob Chychrun on Wednesday; the trades completed on Friday paled in headline-grabbing attention.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It feel like it’s been going on for three weeks with today being really quiet,” Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said. “Most of the hard work had been done earlier.”

Advertisement

The Minnesota Wild made the most notable moves by acquiring Anaheim defenseman John Klingberg for defenseman Andrej Sustr, the rights to forward Nikita Nesterenko, and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft. Anaheim also retained half of Klingberg’s salary.

Minnesota, which began the day three points behind Central Division-leading Dallas, also acquired center Oskar Sundqvist for a fourth-round pick sent to Detroit. The Wild freed up roster room by trading under-performing forward Jordan Greenway to Buffalo in exchange for a 2023 second- and 2024 fifth-round pick.

Next in line were the Pittsburgh Penguins, who sit seventh in the Eastern Conference standings and made several last-day trades in a bid to secure their NHL-leading 17th consecutive playoff berth.

Advertisement

The Penguins acquired Dmitry Kulikov from Anaheim for forward Brock McGinn and a 2024 third-round pick. They also brought back forward Nick Bonino, like Greenway a Boston University product, in a three-team deal involving San Jose and Montreal.

In trading Bonino to Pittsburgh, the Sharks acquired two draft picks and the rights to Penguins prospect Arvid Henrikson. The Canadiens acquired Sharks defenseman Tony Sund for retaining half of Bonino’s salary.

The Red Wings continued selling off players, dealing winger Jakub Vrana to St. Louis for a 2025 seventh-round pick and minors player Dylan McLaughlin, while retaining half of Vrana’s salary through next season.

In other moves:

⋅ The New Jersey Devils added more forward depth by getting Curtis Lazar from Vancouver for a 2024 fourth-round pick.

⋅ Vladislav Namestnikov, a day after being dealt by Tampa Bay to San Jose, was shipped to Winnipeg for a 2025 fourth-round draft pick.

⋅ The Philadelphia Flyers made two trades, sending Patrick Brown to Ottawa and hard-hitting winger Zack MacEwen to Los Angeles for Brendan Lemieux and a 2024 fifth-round pick. Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher, however, was unable to find a trade partner for veteran forward and pending unrestricted free agent James van Riemsdyk.

“You need someone to be a willing buyer,” Fletcher said. “I didn’t even get a firm offer of a fourth-round pick for JVR.”

Only 21 trades were completed involving 34 players on Friday. By comparison, last year’s trade deadline day featured 32 trades, tying a one-day record set in 2020, involving 51 players and a record-matching 26 draft picks.

Advertisement

That followed a frenzied two-week stretch that was the NHL’s busiest for trading over the past decade: 43 trades involving 85 players and 55 draft picks, including 12 first-rounders, all since Feb. 17. That’s more than double the trade volume over the same spans since the 2012-13 lockout.