Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leaves spring game with right knee discomfort

“Just checking it out, seeing how he is,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. Reallym just playing it safe at this point and this part of camp.”

Guerrero walked toward the clubhouse in Dunedin, Fla., with an athletic trainer in the second inning and was replaced defensively by Rainer Nunez to start the third.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Friday’s spring training game against Tampa Bay because of right knee discomfort.

Schneider said no tests were scheduled for Friday and a decision will be made Saturday whether to schedule further evaluations.

Advertisement

Guerrero had an RBI single during the first inning in his lone at-bat. He went awkwardly into second base later in the inning.

The two-time All-Star is on the Dominican Republic roster for this month’s World Baseball Classic. He is scheduled to leave after Sunday’s Blue Jays game to join that team.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Scherzer pushes pitch timer

Max Scherzer has theorized that baseball’s new pitch clock will allow pitchers to dictate the pace of games. In the eyes of one umpire, the Mets starter raced too fast even for the pitch timer.

Scherzer tested the boundaries of baseball’s novel pace-of-play rules during his second spring training start, trying several unusual tactics to get Nationals hitters off their game in Port St. Lucie, Fla. At one point, the righthander started throwing a pitch to Victor Robles the moment plate umpire Jeremy Riggs reset the clock, and Riggs called him for a balk.

“He calls time, I come set, I get the green light,” Scherzer said. “I thought that was a clean pitch. He said no. We have to figure out where the limit is.”

Some of the experiments worked, but some didn’t. Not only was Scherzer called for a balk, but he also had a double play overturned when umpires ruled he had narrowly let the pitch clock run out after letting time wind down before starting his delivery.

Advertisement

Elbow tests for Phillies’ young Painter

Phillies 19-year-old pitching prospect Andrew Painter is getting tests on his right elbow after reporting some tenderness during his spring training debut Wednesday.

The righthander gave up a run and three hits in two innings with a strikeout. He’s been the buzziest prospect in baseball this spring as he tries to crack the National League champions’ rotation for opening day.