Brad Marchand comes out of Buffalo game OK and will play vs. Rangers Saturday

They were still waiting to hear about Taylor Hall , who sought a second opinion on his lower-body injury (reportedly a knee issue, which Montgomery would not confirm).

“He could have played last night,” noted coach Jim Montgomery , who sat Marchand in the third period for precautionary reasons.

The Bruins dodged another bullet regarding Brad Marchand , who left Thursday’s game after banging his knee on a blind-side hit from Buffalo defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin . Marchand will suit up Saturday against the Rangers.

Nick Foligno, Montgomery said, will miss a “significant amount of time.”

Marchand was wearing a few stitches in his right leg from a skate cut. On Monday, he tangled with Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

“I was worried,” he said. “When I saw the blood, I felt I could be out for a while. Those are dangerous.”

No hard feelings

Like Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway, newcomer Tyler Bertuzzi (No. 59 in your program) is playing on an expiring contract. He knew his days in Detroit were numbered.

“I had an idea it was coming, I just didn’t know when or where,” he said after Friday’s optional practice. “I’m very happy that it’s here.”

Bertuzzi, who shares a hometown with Foligno (Sudbury, Ontario) and played with Tomas Nosek in the Detroit system, is familiar with other Bruins. Marchand said he and Bertuzzi have joked about their past battles, including a 2018 fight.

Bertuzzi “wears his heart on his sleeve,” said Marchand, adding, “He’s going to fit in really well.

“This organization especially, they don’t bring guys in that are bad people. It’s one of the first things they look at. They make sure they’re going to fit in the room. The last thing you need is somebody coming in and interrupting what we’ve built here, and he’s not that guy.”

Hockey players quickly move past on-ice situations.

“Garny [Hathaway] and I were just joking about the times we’ve played together and all the fun we’ve had,” Marchand said.

Another example: The career of Marchand’s close friend, Kevan Miller, essentially ended in the 2021 playoffs on a concussion delivered by a high Orlov hit.

“He’s playing hard for his team, and things happen out there you’re not always happy about,” Marchand said, “but the past is in the past. We’re looking forward to what we’re going to build together.”

Bertuzzi (career-high 30-32—62 last year) is at just 4-10—14 this season. He said he broke a hand in his second game of the season (13 games missed), and seven games after returning, he broke the other hand (16 games).

“It’s been a tough season,” Bertuzzi said. “Once I got back, I got in the groove of things a little bit. The injury bug got me a couple of times, so just trying to look past that and move on.”

His 30-goal season, he said, came from “working hard and trying to get to the dirty areas. Hopefully I can score a couple goals here and hopefully I’ll fit in well.”

Taking his place

With left wingers Hall and Foligno out, Bertuzzi will debut Saturday in Hall’s spot, to the left of third-line center Charlie Coyle and right wing Trent Frederic. Bertuzzi was on both special teams in Detroit. He is likely to join the second unit here. All signs point to the rest of the lineup remaining the same as Thursday, save for an unspecified defenseman rotating out … After Saturday, the Bruins have a four-day break before Thursday’s rematch with the Oilers. They then have six Saturday-Sunday back-to-backs in the final six weekends of the season. Montgomery and his staff were assessing when to rest Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and other veterans. “We’re in a very favorable position,” said the coach, “so those are things we’re going to look at.”

His work got done

The Bruins did not make a move on deadline day. General manager Don Sweeney said he had wanted to create cap room for Bergeron and Krejci’s bonus overages — totaling $4.5 million — but this week’s injuries “took care of that plan” … Sweeney acknowledged that defenseman Mike Reilly, who has been buried in the AHL and was not traded, is frustrated. Reilly would likely be first recall for playoff depth … Montgomery offered no input on Sweeney’s potential moves: “It’s been Christmas every day for the last week.” … Marchand was chipper as he stepped to the lectern. “Any trades happen yet?” he said. Nothing of note, came the reply. How was he feeling? “As good as I look,” he said, grinning. “You decipher that one.”









Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.