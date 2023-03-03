At Bridgewater-Raynham, Nate Leach has lived up to — and even exceeded — all the projections of him as a champion wrestler

When the senior 195-pounder untangled himself from Gloucester junior Michael Toppan to break a third-period tie, Leach (43-0 this season, 91-7 career) held on to win, 4-3, becoming the first all-state wrestling champion under Petrosino’s tutelage.

Four years ago, coaching a new group for the Bridgewater-Raynham freshman football team, Sean Petrosino pulled aside a tough, athletic lineman and told him he would be a wrestling state champion some day.

“It was a lot of hard work in the offseason,” Leach said. “Going to the gym, wrestling basically every day, six times a week, never missing practice, being focused.”

Petrosino, who was in his second year of coaching wrestling at Bridgewater-Raynham after head coaching stints at Plymouth South and Walpole (he is a combined 192-55-5 between the three programs), came into a team with less than 20 wrestlers.

His recruiting, along with the help of assistant coaches such as Fred Conrad, their former head coach who runs the Brick Road Wrestling Club where the team practices, more than doubled participation in the program to 50 wrestlers.

It has paid off with a 24-1-1 regular season and a program-record four qualifiers for this weekend’s New England Championships in Providence: Leach, sophomore Brent Von magnus (120 pounds), senior Chris Hogg (182), and junior Myles Beckett (220).

This season, Petrosino started the first youth program in Bridgewater, which could pave the way for future success with Aaron Polansky, who has coached at several high schools, at the helm.

“It’s been a really special season,” Petrosino said. “The highest team placement in school history [third at Division 2 States and fifth at All-States]. It was pretty cool to see.”

In just his first year with the team, wrestling became Leach’s favorite sport. Starting without any experience, Leach is now so invested he plans to wrestle in college.

“He’s pretty special,” Petrosino said. “You can see it from Day 1. He really did it on his own. He wrestles like crazy in the offseason. The one thing that stinks was the COVID year. He would have eclipsed 100 [career wins].”

Despite a freshman year spent on junior varsity and a COVID-impactedsophomore year, Leach started to realize his own potential. As a sophomore, he took down New Bedford’s Jose Bonilla, who was projected to be a sectional champion, and junior year he finished third in states and all-states, and fifth in New Englands.

“I truly thought I was going to get top-eight, six to eight,” Leach said. “I realized I could’ve won that tournament, so I needed to get a little bit better and I could win next year.”

Von magnus is the young star, taking Division 2 States and finishing fourth in a talented field at all-states, with half his high school career ahead of him.

“In all my [19] years of coaching, I don’t think I’ve had a kid as talented as him as a sophomore,” Petrosino said. “He put in the work in the offseason.”

Von magnus put together a 41-3 season, compiling an 74-10 overall record after joining the team last year. A transfer from East Bridgewater High, he was excited to join a group that was on the rise.

“I feel like it’s a way better feeling than just accomplishing it by yourself,” he said. “Having your friends and family – well, they are my family – together going up, it’s great.”

Hogg (31-2 this season, 130-37 career) was a win away from qualifying for New England’s last year, but set out to earn that spot this season. He cracked a rib in the football season, but it was not going to keep him down.

The senior captain repeated his victory at sectionals, finished top three again at states, and clinched a spot at New England’s with a sixth-place finish at all-states.

“Mentally, last year, losing that last match made me work harder to get to where I am now, qualifying,” he said. “The goal is to see what I can do there, and really show off my talent. It’s not about being there, it’s how well you do there.”

Beckett (27-9 this season, 40-19 career) is not wrestling at New England’s due to a nagging right shoulder injury, but he battled through it to finish runner-up at sectionals, and fifth place at states and all-states. He was motivated to do it for his uncle, who passed away three months ago.

“States was in Milton where he lived,” Beckett said. “It’s where he sent my cousins to high school. After [his] passing, going back to that place added extra motivation. That’s where he was a lot. I was wrestling for more than just me out there.”

Coming in as the No. 13 seed at All-States, Beckett took out No. 4 Ashton Wonson of Triton and then No. 5 Reynaldo Lopez of Saugus/Peabody before falling in the semifinals.

“My entire sports career I’ve been fighting for the recognition I feel like I deserve, but I like it that way,” Beckett said. “It works out for me.”

Added Petrosino: “He had a heavy heart a lot of the year. To see him do that for his uncle was pretty special. It was awesome.”

Prepping for this weekend's New England Championships at a Thursday practice session, Bridgewater-Raynham senior captain Chris Hogg is 31-2 at 182 pounds this season. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.