David Ortiz arrives at Red Sox camp with plans to help Rafael Devers embrace bigger role

The Hall of Famer and Red Sox legend walked around the clubhouse, embracing every player he saw.

While they never had the chance to play together with the Red Sox, David Ortiz and Rafael Devers have shared experiences and will be together in this year's camp.

It was an exciting but different experience for the former slugger, with so many new faces and one face missing — Xander Bogaerts’.

“I retired six years ago and every [spring I came back], the first guy coming out to give me a hug was Bogey,” Ortiz said. “Not seeing him around is [different]. But that’s the game. That’s the business. I can call myself lucky enough that I played here for a long time and I ended my career here.”

Ortiz played with Bogaerts for parts of four seasons, building a tight-knit bond. Although he never played with Rafael Devers, one of the remaining familiar faces, Ortiz has known the third baseman since he was 15. Since Devers signed his 10-year extension that will likely keep him in a Sox uniform for the remainder of his career, Ortiz wants them to build an even stronger relationship.

Ortiz, more than any Sox player in the 21st century, knows what it means to be a face of the franchise in a market like Boston. Devers is now the face of the team and Ortiz wants to make sure he passes his knowledge down to a player who still is working toward embracing the limelight.

“We get to be raised as baseball players coming from the Dominican Republic,” Ortiz said. “Your priority is just playing baseball. [But] he has to start adding things to his resume and sometimes players don’t feel comfortable dealing with it.

“In his case, he has to be different because he’s the face of organization, face of the franchise. So at some point he’s going to have to get there, and that’s what the organization is working on, making sure that happens.”

As for the upcoming season, Ortiz is embracing the Sox as underdogs.

“Not many people pay attention to you,” he said. “They focus on the big dog and that’s when the underdog shows up and does what we have done in the past.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.