Does Providence have the formula to stop powerhouse Northeastern in Hockey East women’s final?

But in the game before that streak began on Nov. 18, the Huskies themselves were shut out by Providence (22-10-4) in a 3-0 loss. They have not lost since, but they also have not faced the Friars since. Providence also is responsible for Northeastern’s only tie of the season, a 2-2 draw on Oct. 29.

Northeastern (32-2-1) takes a 20-game winning streak into Saturday afternoon’s championship game at Matthews Arena, and after Wednesday’s 3-0 shutout of fourth-seeded Boston College in the semifinals, it appears unstoppable.

For the second time in three years, top-seeded Northeastern will host Providence in a battle for the Hockey East tournament title. Much has stayed the same for the Huskies since that 2021 meeting, but their rivalry with the Friars might have reached a new level.

Thanks to those early matchups, Northeastern coach Dave Flint was well-equipped with material to prepare his team for Saturday’s matchup.

“There’s no secrets at this point in the season,” said Flint after Wednesday’s semifinal victory. “We all know how we all play. We have enough video.”

But there is one element of PC that there is not a lot of video on and that Northeastern has yet to see in person. Over the last two weeks, standout graduate student goaltender Sandra Abstreiter has been replaced by sophomore Hope Walinski.

After seeing no action last season, Walinski played in just one game this season (a Sept. 24 loss against St. Lawrence) until coming in for Abstreiter in a Feb. 17 loss to BC. The Rhode Island native has started the last three games, making 93 saves in the process. Her 30 stops in Wednesday’s 1-0 semifinal upset of second-seeded Vermont made the difference, especially in the final minutes when the Catamounts unleashed a flurry of shots.

In a Feb. 22 interview on the league’s podcast, Walinski said that while she was told to stay prepared, starting was unexpected. And Abstreiter is a tough goalie for anyone to follow. As a junior, she made 41 saves in the 2021 title match against Northeastern, and in February, she was announced as one of the semifinalists for National Goaltender of the Year.

If Walinski starts Saturday, it will be the first time she has faced the Huskies in her career.

The task of stopping Northeastern’s top line of Chloe Aurard, Alina Mueller, and Maureen Murphy — the same top line that the Friars faced in 2021 — is a daunting one for any goalie, but especially one with few NCAA starts. The Huskies’ high-powered trio has combined for 655 career points, and Northeastern is the first Hockey East school to have three active 200-point scorers on the roster simultaneously.

Mueller, this year’s Hockey East Player of the Year, set Northeastern’s career record for points (250) with an empty-net goal Wednesday. It was her 56th point of the season (25 goals, 31 assists.) She and Murphy joined goalie Gwyneth Philips in being named Patty Kazmaier Award top 10 finalists Thursday.

Even if PC’s goaltending and defense — led by Hockey East second-team defender Lauren DeBlois — can limit that top line, the Huskies have the kind of scoring depth that drives opponents batty. In Wednesday’s win, the first two goals were scored by second-line winger Peyton Anderson, who hadn’t recorded a point in six of her last seven games. The top three lines do not have a single player with fewer than six goals this season.

Advertisement

Anderson in particular has had it out for the Friars this season, leading the team with 3 points in their three meetings. She hopes to bring that same energy Saturday, especially because she relishes the chance to play for an unprecedented sixth straight Bertagna Trophy.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play in four Hockey East championships now,” said Anderson. “It’s just exciting knowing that we’re used to it. We know what we’ve got to do.”

No matter what PC decides to throw at them in this meeting, Mueller is ready to play in her final Hockey East title game. It might mean more to her than the scoring record or her fifth Kazmaier Award bid.

“It’s just exciting to play for a trophy,” said Mueller. “It’s the best thing in hockey.”

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.