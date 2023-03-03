Ex-Bruin Nick Ritchie dealt by Arizona in historic trade . . . for his brother

Defenseman Troy Stecher and former Bruins forward Nick Ritchie went from out-of-contention Arizona to wild-card contending Calgary on Friday, swapped for defenseman Connor Mackey and forward Brett Ritchie, Nick’s older brother.

On a relatively quiet final afternoon before the NHL’s trade deadline, a pair of brothers were among those moved.

The NHL said it was the first trade ever involving two brothers.

“I think they kind of got leaked out so they were laughing by the time I called them,” Flames general manager Brad Treliving told reporters. “It’s unique. If for nothing else, we’re unique. It just worked out that way.”

Calgary will be the fifth organization for Nick Ritchie, the 10th-overall pick in the 2014 draft by Anaheim. The 27-year-old posted 9-12—21 in 58 games this season with Arizona, who acquired him in a February 2022 trade with Toronto. Ritchie signed a two-year contract with the Leafs following a season and a half with the Bruins, who let him leave in free agency after acquiring him in a 2020 trade deadline deal with the Ducks for Danton Heinen.

Canada’s TSN reported it’s the first trade of brothers in one of the four major North American sports since the Lakers acquired Pau Gasol from Memphis in 2008 for, among others, Marc Gasol (who had yet to play in the NBA).



