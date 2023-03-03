Friday’s spring training report: Red Sox belt three more homers, including another slam

BREAKDOWN: The Red Sox came out swinging, getting three homers on the day, from Triston Casas (his second of the spring), Caleb Hamilton, and a Reese McGuire grand slam. “We’ve been working hard on our craft,” said manager Alex Cora. “We’re trying to control the strike zone, take our walks when we have a lot of traffic out there, and then good things are going to happen.”

NEXT: The Astros visit the Sox Saturday. Nick Pivetta will make his Grapefruit League debut against Houston’s Shawn Dubin. Sox closer Kenley Jansen also will make his spring debut. The game is on NESN at 1 p.m.

