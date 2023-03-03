Joey Hart sparks Central Catholic boys’ basketball to Division 1 Round of 32 triumph over Brookline

Central Catholic (15-6) will face defending state champion BC High (10-11) in the Round of 16 (date, site TBA) in a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinals.

After a long layoff, fourth-seeded Central Catholic came out a bit slow against upset-minded Brookline, but the Raiders found ways to exploit the Warriors different defensive looks and prevailed for a 56-48 victory in Friday’s Division 1 Round of 32 matchup.

LAWRENCE — In the statewide tournament, adapting on the fly against a new opponent can prove to be a recurring challenge.

“[The Warriors] came out and played really well,” said Central coach Mark Dunham.

“I think we were a bit rusty and we were getting really good looks in the first half, some shots just didn’t want to fall. In the second half we turned things around defensively, which is what we try to hang our hat on.”

Junior Joey Hart scored a team-high 21 points for the Raiders and drained a few 3-pointers early to keep the No. 29 Warriors (10-12) from sticking to their zone defense.

Senior guard Makyle Hayes kept Brookline close with 19 points, leading a 9-2 run at the end of the first half to give the Warriors a 32-28 lead at the break.

But along with Hart, senior captains Marcus Rivera (6 points, 6 assists) and Markys Bridgewater (3 points, 3 assists) provided a stabilizing presence, with sophomore Nick Sangermano chipping in 15 points, including a foul-inducing basket late in the fourth quarter to seal the close win.

“What kept telling our guys is that we’re really battle tested. We’ve been in a lot of close games,” said Dunham, whose Raiders played the third-hardest schedule in D1 this season per the MIAA power ratings.

“At the end of the day this is playoff basketball. Ultimately it’s going to come down to getting stops, rebounds, and executing. I’m really proud of my guys for digging in to get a win”