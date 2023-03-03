John McNamara nets 350th win as Pentucket girls’ basketball is right at home with Division 2 victory over Ashland

“First state tournament game, we had a big crowd, we had a pep band; it was a really nice environment,” McNamara said. “So I guess looking back, to get 350 in that environment was nice. But more importantly, we got a state tournament win.”

So though the 17-year coach appreciated the signs from his team that acknowledged his 350th career win, McNamara was quick to put the focus back on his squad’s current run, and Friday’s 51-34 first-round victory against Ashland. It was the first state tournament win for the eighth-seeded Panthers in their new home gymnasium.

In the heat of the MIAA Division 2 state tournament, Pentucket coach John McNamara doesn’t have much time to savor milestones.

Senior Alyssa Thompson spearheaded a balanced effort from the Panthers (18-5) with 11 points and nine rebounds. Gabby Bellacqua and Audrey Conover added 9 points apiece. McNamara offered sympathy to Ashland for the long drive through traffic that may have contributed to the Clockers’ sluggish start. He recalls being stuck on the expressway in the snow before last season’s loss as a No. 9 seed to North Quincy, and hopes home-court advantages pay dividends this time around.

“It’s tough to get yourself focused and ready to go after an hour and a half, or whatever, bus ride, and I think we took advantage of that,” he said. “I give our kids credit for that. And it was tough on the other team, but we took advantage of that; we came out of the gates flying. So it was a good start that got us going, and our defense was solid, and it kind of snowballed from there.”

Pentucket advances to the second round and will host ninth-seeded Norwood Tuesday (7 p.m.). .

“Having it at home, I think, makes a big difference for us,” he said. “Those things can impact a team, especially in high school, where you’re not going the night before like in college and sleeping in a hotel and getting up.”

Division 1 State

Andover 66, Acton-Boxborough 38 — Anna Foley (16 points) and Marissa Kobelski (13 points) helped the top-seeded Warriors (22-0) roll to a first-round victory.

Bridgewater-Raynham 55, Durfee 38 — Natalia Hall-Rosa (17 points, 5 rebounds), Emma Flaherty (13 points, 2 steals), and Brenna Woodbury (10 points, 7 assists, 4 steals) led the seventh-seeded Trojans (18-3) to a first-round win over Southeast Conference rival at Bridgewater State.

Brookline 64, New Bedford 45 — Margo Mattes racked up 34 points as the fifth-seeded Warriors (17-4) captured a first-round victory .

Central Catholic 52, Belmont 42 — Shea Montague (18 points) and Kerri Finneran (14 points) helped the No. 17 Raiders (10-12) prevail on the road in the first round.

North Andover 50, Weymouth 32 — Senior guard Hannah Martin tallied 23 points and four steals for the eighth-seeded Scarlet Knights (15-6) who advanced with the first-round home win.

Woburn 75, Peabody 62 — McKenna Morrison netted 21 points, Cyndea Labissiere banked 19, and Shannon McCarthy added 13 for the third-ranked Tanners (20-1) in the first-round battle. The Tanners will host No. 14 Lincoln-Sudbury in the second round.

Division 2 State

Foxborough 68, Holliston 35 — Kailey Sullivan (21 points), Cam Collins (17 points, 5 steals, 4 assists), and Addie Ruter (14 points) powered the fifth-ranked Warriors (20-1) to the second round, where they will host undefeated No. 12 Worcester South High.

Medfield 68, Bedford 45 — The second-seeded Warriors (20-1) were led in the first-round win by Annie Stanton (18 points, 6 rebounds), Jailen Annigeri (13 points), Sadie Cummings (12 points, 7 steals), and Izzy Kittredge (12 points, 4 blocks).

Wayland 54, Masconomet 52 — Ella Getz (24 points), Jenny Shine (12 points), and Saniyyah Phillips (10 points) led the No. 10 Warriors (18-4) to the first-round win.

Division 3 State

Archbishop Williams 52, Saugus 44 — Eliana Jackson (12 points) and Elise Carter (10 points) propelled the No. 11 Bishops (12-9) to a first-round home win.

Dover-Sherborn 57, Lynnfield 24 — Erica Hills tallied 23 points in the first-round home win for the fifth-seeded Raiders (15-6).

Fontbonne 79, Greater Lowell 45 — Senior Colleen Fogarty netted a career-high 27 points as the No. 10 Ducks (13-8) captured a first-round win at home.

North Reading 48, Arlington Catholic 23 — Faith Newton notched a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds in the first-round victory for the ninth-seeded Hornets (16-5).

Norton 57, Dedham 34 — Taryn Fierri posted 13 points and Carly McDonald added 10 in the first-round home win for the sixth-seeded Mustangs (16-5).

Norwell 64, Advanced Math and Science 33 — Senior Chloe Richardson (22 points) propelled the second-seeded Clippers (19-2) to the first-round win.

Rockland 61, Apponequet 28 — Freshman Zariah Ottley corralled 17 points and 13 rebounds to power the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (19-2) to a first-round win at home. Maddy Hermaneau (11) and Charlie Kelleher (10) also scored in double figures and Maggie Elie had 7 points and 9 assists.

Sandwich 55, East Bridgewater 51 — Madi Lawrence (17 points) and Avery Cobban (16 points) spearheaded a narrow first-round win for the No. 16 Blue Knights (16-4), with Aubrie Schwager’s late free throws helping seal the victory.

St. Mary’s 81, Ipswich 39 — The top-ranked Spartans (19-2) soared to a first-round win behind Kellyn Preira (17 points), Niya Morgen (14 points), and Bella Owumi (11 points, 12 rebounds). The Spartans will host No. 16 Sandwich in the second round.

Division 4 State

Cohasset 51, Monument Mtn. 26 — Sarah Chenette surpassed 1,000 points with 25 in the first half, sending the No. 5 Skippers (15-6) to the second round.

Joseph Case 61, West Bridgewater 21 — Brooke Orton tallied 19 points, Jamie Moniz notched 14, and Liberty Gazaille added 10, boosting the ninth-ranked Cardinals (16-5) to a first-round triumph. They will face eighth-ranked Mashpee on the road in the second round.

Winthrop 52, Monomoy 35 — Grace Fleuriel (17 points, 15 rebounds), Reese Brodin (16 points, 8 steals), Kaylee Farrel (9 points, 10 rebounds) paced the No. 12 Vikings (11-12) to a first-round win.

Cam Kerry, and Julia Yohe contributed to this story.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.