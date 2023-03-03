Kurt Kitayama holds a two-shot lead at Bay Hill Invitational

Last year alone, he fell one shot sort of Jon Rahm in Mexico, Xander Schauffele in Scotland, and Rory McIlroy in South Carolina.

Kurt Kitayama is chasing his first PGA Tour victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a world-class group of contenders right behind him.

Kitayama handled the wind that only made Bay Hill tougher, posting a 4-under-par 68 for a two-shot lead over Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and former No. 1 player in the world.

“Right now I feel like I’m just trying to get that win,” Kitayama said. “It’s tough, especially with the guys I’ve been against. So I’ve just got to keep putting myself in that position to give myself a chance.”

Rahm finally looked human. His final five holes included a double bogey, three bogeys, and a birdie. He shot 76, his highest score since a 76 in the third round of the PGA Championship last May, and fell six shots behind.

“How would I characterize it? What do you think I’m going to say? Excuse my language, but it’s [expletive] hard,” Rahm said.

He was smiling as he spoke, happy to be done and resigned that a tough day at the office would not belong only to him in these conditions.

“It’s firm. It’s fast. And it’s blowing 30 miles an hour,” he said. “It’s a very difficult golf course.”

Kitayama was at 9-under 135, and the immediate challenge is Spieth, who tied for fourth in his lone appearance at Bay Hill.

PGA — Carson Young had to lean more on his short game and posted a 5-under-par 67 and built a four-shot lead going into the weekend at the Puerto Rico Open. Young, a 28-year-old rookie on the PGA Tour, didn’t have quite the theatrics as his opening round of three eagles that carried him to a 63. He still put himself in great position as he goes after his first tour win. “I didn’t quite have it like I did yesterday, but it was still good,” Young said. “My tee shots weren’t quite the way I wanted them today, I got into trouble a good bit, but my short game really saved me today.” What stood out was holing a bunker shot for birdie on the par-3 sixth hole — his 15th of the day at Grand Reserve Golf Club — and another birdie on the par-3 eighth hole that gave him a cushion. He finished with a bogey on No. 9. Young was at 14-under 130.

LPGA — Danielle Kang avoided distractions during a rain-soaked day and shot a 9-under 63 for a one-shot lead after the second round of the Women’s World Championship in Singapore. Kang opened with a 71 for a 10-under 134 total after two rounds. Allisen Corpuz (65), Hyo Joo Kim (67), and first-round leader Elizabeth Szokol (71) were a shot back at the Sentosa Golf Club. Szokol opened on Thursday with a 64. Three others, including American player Nelly Korda, were another shot back at 8-under 136. The round was suspended by heavy rainfall, but it didn’t faze Kang ”I actually don’t mind weather delays that much because I feel I just have time to chill. I feel less rushed,” Kang said.



