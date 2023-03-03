New defenseman Dmitry Orlov has come out firing for the Bruins

Dmitry Orlov needs no reminder. Sitting in the new defenseman’s toolbox is the kind of blue-line hammer the Bruins haven’t had recently.

Free swag is free swag, and after practice Friday, Linus Ullmark was happy to wear a hat a company sent him recently. It was white with a slogan in black capital lettering that resonated in the Bruins room.

Orlov’s give-and-goal play with Hampus Lindholm Thursday resulted in a 91-m.p.h. sizzler past Buffalo goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, opening the scoring in a 7-1 rout of the Sabres.

“He really wired it,” Lindholm said. “Good things happen in this league when you shoot the puck.”

Advertisement

That gave Orlov 4-4—8 in his first four games with the Bruins. That’s the most productive stretch by a defenseman joining a new team since 1995, when another Russian, Sergei Zubov, started hot with the Penguins. Only one defenseman in league history has had more points through his first four games with a team — Harry Cameron of the Toronto Arenas, who scored 14 — but that was in 1917.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Sometimes you never know what’s going to happen and you worry about it, but everything is good for me,” Orlov said. “It’s hard to win every game. The good thing about this team is they actually try.

“When you come to this team, you want to help. You want to work your ass off to stay in the lineup.”

Orlov, 31, is an 11-year NHL veteran with a 63-201—264 line over 690 games. A do-it-all defenseman, he was not a power-play weapon for the Capitals. But his shot alone is causing Bruins coach Jim Montgomery to rethink his man-advantage.

“I think it makes both units so dangerous with a player like that,” said Montgomery, who offhandedly ranked Orlov among the team’s top three in pure shooting power. “It’s making us think about what’s best for both units — is it going a minute each, using them differently, whoever’s freshest starts? —because I think [the second unit has] three of the last five power-play goals.”

Advertisement

When new players join the Bruins, coaches sit them down for video study. Assistant coach Joe Sacco shows them the defensive clips. Montgomery runs through the way they attack. Orlov and Garnet Hathaway, acquired in the same deal with Washington a week ago, are already up to speed.

“It’s a great team,” Orlov said. “I’m happy to be here. Just try to do my best every game and have a chance to play like it’s my last game and bring everything and enjoy it now.

“It’s great inside the team. You can see how close they are in the locker room and in life. It’s special to be here.”

Asked to name an underrated part of Orlov’s game, Hathaway pointed to his puck movement.

“He’s deceptive coming out of his own zone,” said Hathaway. “He’s great with the outlet passes. Neutral zone, he can transition quickly. He can pump-fake somebody, he can get it up quick and that’s a transition offense and then he has the speed to join in as well.”

Orlov is not Ray Bourque (bold take, right?) but there are similarities in his build (5 feet 11 inches, 215 pounds; Bourque was a bit thicker), his edgy style, his quick-outlet game, and his willingness to hammer pucks. He is a versatile workhorse who drives play.

Advertisement

If Ray’s nickname was Bubba, Orlov could be Budget Bourque.

Then again, if he keeps scoring like this, his surname could be easily melded with that of another Bruins defenseman.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.