No. 32 Winchester boys’ basketball shakes up the MIAA Division 1 bracket with a stunning first-round victory over top-seeded Catholic Memorial

Senior Conor Brennan hit a 3-pointer, his first of five triples, and the Red & Black began their comeback.

Fleming stressed getting back in transition and settling into their offensive sets.

Winchester boys’ basketball coach John Fleming called a timeout as his team trailed 11-0 in the opening minutes of it MIAA Division 1 first-round matchup against top-ranked Catholic Memorial at a rowdy Ronald S. Perry Gymnasium in West Roxbury.

No. 32 Winchester clawed all the way back, shocking No. 1 Catholic Memorial, 61-55, to shake up the bracket in seismic fashion as the Red & Black (14-7) ousted the Knights (18-3) to advance to a second-round matchup against No. 17 Waltham on Monday at 7 p.m.

“We did talk about what an opportunity you have, you get to play the top team in the state,” said Fleming. “Not every team gets the opportunity to do that. Look around and enjoy the moment, but we came to win the game. In particular, our seniors really believed in that message.”

Seniors John Dimichaelis (21 points) and Tommy Lampert (18 points) paced the offense, which outscored the Knights 30-24 in the second half. Senior Matt Hu provided excellent defense.

“Winning a tournament game against anyone is an amazing accomplishment,” said Fleming. “It’s hard to get to the state tournament, never mind win. To get a win against a program like that is huge.”

