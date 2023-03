Jillian Dempsey and Loren Gabel scored in the shootout to lift the Boston Pride to a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Whitecaps at Warrior Ice Arena Friday night. Corinne Schroeder had 28 saves to earn the win.

The Pride built a 4-2 lead on goals from Dempsey, Christina Putigna, Allie Thunstrom and McKenna Brand. But the Whitecaps scored twice in the final minute of regulation to tie it up.