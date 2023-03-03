Trio from Massachusetts defend titles at National Preps girls’ wrestling tournament

Sophomore Natalia Accorsi (120) was the lone representative from Tabor, but steered the program to an 11th place finish with her four victories, including two pins.

Phillips Andover earned second place as a team, with sophomore Dani Nugent (145 pounds) and junior Eleanor DeHoog (235) emerging as champions and sophomore Eva Murphy (126) and senior Tayla Tildsley (152) finishing as runners-up.

Of the 12 girls who took home first place at the National Preps wrestling tournament last weekend in Upper Marlboro, Md., three from Massachusetts schools defended their titles.

Nugent, who spent most of the past year recovering from a meniscus injury in her right knee, was concerned after she re-aggravated it just days before the tournament and was barely able to walk, but was able to get treatment from the trainer to make wrestling possible.

“It was definitely really tough. There were a lot of times I didn’t think I could come back,” said the Boxford native. “It was a really good feeling knowing all the rehab I’ve done paid off. I’m really grateful to have people there helping me get back to healthy.”

Being able to travel with team and family is an experience Nugent enjoys, and now a repeat champion, she has her eyes on making it 4-for-4 when all is said and done.

“I remember watching my sister [Marisol] when I was in fifth grade win this tournament. I wanted to do the same thing,” Nugent said. “Now that I’ve done that twice, I’m looking to the future.”

It was an uncontested victory last season when DeHoog was the only qualifier in her weight class, but this year she faced competition. With two pins in 3:33, the second-year wrestler topped the podium again.

“I’m really happy that I’ve been given this opportunity,” DeHoog said. “I didn’t know anything about wrestling going into it. I started last season never having done a match before. It’s crazy to think back, just how much of the team has become a part of my life.”

Last season, DeHoog had no training partners her size on the team. Having two others this season has helped her practice.

“I think last year I had four matches total all season,” she said. “This year I’ve had in the neighborhood of 15-20. It’s been really great to see the sport grow, just in one year.”

Accorsi cruised to the finals with a major decision and two pins, before earning the title with a 5-1 victory over Jocelyn O’Keefe of Blair Academy, N.J.

“Throughout the year, hard work showed, paid off, the extra hours in the room,” said Accorsi, from Somers, Conn. “It definitely was stressful at some points, but it was all worth it in the end.”

Accorsi started wrestling as a way to keep in shape in the winter, but started enjoying it more with her coaches at Tabor, going to more competitive tournaments.

“It was definitely something different from what I’d experienced entirely,” Accorsi said. “It was definitely a big scare at first, but it was such a great experience to see women in wrestling continue to grow.”

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.