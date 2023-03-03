Vermont religious school forfeits girls’ basketball game because opponent had transgender player

“Allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports sets a bad precedent for the future of women’s sports in general,” she said in the statement.

Mid Vermont Christian School, a private religious school located in Quechee serving grades K through 12, was scheduled to play Long Trail School on Feb. 21. School head Vicky Fogg told Boston.com she believed playing against a team with a transgender student would not create a fair environment.

A Vermont school forfeited a girls’ basketball game and withdrew from a tournament in February because an opposing team had a transgender player, the head of the school confirmed to Boston.com .

According to VTDigger, Vermont added anti-discrimination rules in 2022. Private schools must follow them in order to receive state money for education, and they include signing a statement that indicates a school will follow anti-discrimination laws.

Mid Vermont Christian School is challenging those guidelines, according to VTDigger.

Fogg submitted the signed statement in January, but wrote in an addendum that Mid Vermont Christian School would not be waiving its rights to “make decisions based on its religious beliefs, including hiring and disciplining employees, associating with others, and in its admissions, conduct, and operations policies.”

The Vermont Agency of Education has had a best practices policy since at least 2017 that says transgender and gender-nonconforming students should be given the same opportunities to participate in physical education and sports as all other students.

“Generally, students should be permitted to participate in physical education and sports in accordance with the student’s gender identity,” the document reads.

The Vermont Principals’ Association, which governs student activities in the state, said a protest such as Fogg’s is the first in Vermont.

“We have transgender athletes in various sports, not just basketball, not just in team sports. We have individuals. So we have students that are participating as they are,” assistant executive director Lauren Thomas told the Bennington Banner.

The VPA has a policy in place for transgender students, and has since 2021.

In 2022, a transgender student at Randolph Union High School in Vermont and their family received a wave of discriminatory comments after a story published about a student volleyball player and their objections to the transgender teammate using a school locker room, VTDigger reported.





