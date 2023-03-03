With a swift and decisive run, Dracut girls’ basketball pulls away for Division 2 first-round win over Notre Dame-Hingham

The No. 6 Lady Middies (17-6) used a 25-4 third quarter to turn a 32-31 halftime edge into a 57-35 margin through three. The No. 27 Cougars (15-7) came out sizzling, but ultimately, Dracut figured out the formula and seized command.

In the second half, the Lady Middies reminded everyone in attendance why they are state title contenders. Dracut pulled away convincingly for a swift and decisive, 77-49, Round of 32 win at Dracut High.

DRACUT — In the first half of Friday’s Division 2 girls’ basketball clash between Dracut and Notre Dame (Hingham), the sharp-shooting visiting Cougars seemed like a team fully capable of staging a major upset.

Senior Emma Felker poured in 26 points, doing the bulk of her damage from the corner. Standout senior Ashlee Talbot — who scored 91 points over two games late in the regular season at the Spartan Classic — added a smooth 17, but Dracut’s balance and speed really made the difference.

“We let the butterflies get the best of us,” Felker said, “but we came out in the second half knowing what game we needed to play, and everything fell into place from there.”

Sisters Elle (17 points) and Ava Orlando (9 points) helped NDA take an 18-15 edge through one quarter and extend the margin to 29-19 midway through the second.

Elle, a freshman, tossed in 11 points in the first quarter on three 3-pointers, and Ava, a sophomore, showed off her range as well in the second quarter.

Talbot, Felker, and the Lady Middies responded, though, using a 13-2 flurry in the final 4:53 to build a narrow halftime advantage. They withstood some seriously sizzling shooting and never let the damage escalate.

From there, they coasted to a decisive victory. Dracut got out in transition throughout the third, as Brodie Gannon scored 11 of her 14 points in the quarter and Talbot dropped dimes.

“I think in the second half, we ran the floor more, and that’s what really changed the game,” Talbot said. “That’s our style. If we run the floor, we do well.”

Amaya Alkassar dominated the glass, and Lamees Alasaad face-guarded Ava Orlando and held her scoreless in the second half.

“She has such a high energy level,” Dracut coach Peter Witts said of Alasaad. “She’s got to be one of the best defenders in the state. It’s a lot of fun to watch when she plays like that.”

NDA continued to battle, but Dracut simply had too much firepower and athleticism on both ends.

The Cougars hit their stride as the season progressed and proved to be a difficult out once again. With the vast majority of their core returning, they should be poised to advance even further next season.

Said coach Nickie Orlando: “We have a great young group coming back that’s going to learn from this environment and playing in the tournament.”

Notre Dame-Hingham's Lola Paradis (24) tries to get off a shot past the defense of Dracut's Amaya Alkassar in Friday night's Division 3 first-round game. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.