With a veteran poise, guards Noah Beaudet, Matty Mahoney lead the way for No. 24 seed Norwood in Division 2 first-round win at No. 9 Foxborough

“We’ve been here before and I’ve played in a lot of state tournament games,” said Beaudet, a senior guard. “I’m used to it so the nerves don’t get to me as much. The experience definitely helps. It’s great to be back in the state tournament.”

So, when Foxborough mounted a fourth-quarter comeback in front of its spirited home crowd, Beaudet and Mahoney kept the Mustangs calm and collected. Norwood’s backcourt duo combined to score all the points in the final frame — capped by Beaudet’s four free throws in the last minute — as the 24th-seeded Mustangs earned a 60-58 win over ninth-seeded Foxborough Friday in a Division 2 first-round matchup.

Noah Beaudet and Matty Mahoney have experienced and thrived in tense postseason moments before, helping lead the Norwood boys’ basketball team to the Division 2 state final a season ago.

Norwood (18-4) advances to play Wakefield or Leominster in the Round of 16 (date, site to be announced).

The Mustangs led from the opening tip, but their 48-41 lead was sliced to 3 points, 50-47, late in the fourth when Beaudet (29 points) came off a screen, soared through the lane, and finished off the glass.

After the Warriors made it a one point game, Mahoney (14 points) responded with a pull-up jumper from the right elbow. Beaudet, a reigning Globe All-Scholastic, then cleaned up an offensive rebound for a put back before icing the win with four free throws in the final 30 seconds.

Foxborough's Ryan Kelley (right) lunges for the ball in an attempt to pry it from the grasp of Norwood's Manny Ilongo (left). MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Senior forward Alex Penders, the Hockomock League leading scorer, led Foxborough (14-9) with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

“Those guys were never rattled and you could tell they’ve been in and won big games before,” said Foxborough coach John Gibbs. “I thought they were really composed.”

Norwood first-year coach Chris Fraoli, who replaced Kristen McDonnell after a 20-plus year tenure at Dedham, felt Beaudet and Mahoney’s experience helped other teammates rise to the occasion down the stretch. Senior Dylan Hamwey added 10 points and seven rebounds and Manny IIongo collected seven rebounds off the bench.

“We have some kids who have never done this before who made big plays,” said Fraoli. “It’s awesome to have Noah and Matty leading and I’m equally proud of my role players.”

With a 65-31 win over Ludlow in the preliminary round and now a road win at Foxborough, Norwood is feeling dejà vu as it advances to the Round of 16.

“It’s an amazing feeling especially as a [No.] 24 seed,” said Mahoney.

Added Beaudet, “There’s more work to be done.”

Norwood's Noah Beaudet (No. 14, left) and Jason Fennell (No. 50, center) lead their teammates in celebration after their 60-58 victory in Foxborough on Friday night. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Division 1 State

Beverly 90, Bishop Feehan 63 — Dylan Crowley poured in 44 points and Ryder Frost exploded for 30 points and 17 rebounds for the No. 11 Panthers (17-6) in the first-round win. “With Dylan and Ryder, it’s very simple: when your best players are your hardest workers in practice, that’s a good thing,” said Beverly coach Matt Karakoudos. “They’re really good kids. They’re way better kids off the court than on the court. They’re two of my favorite kids that I’ve ever coached.”

Worcester North 67, Wellesley 46 — Tahlan Pettway scored 16 points, including four three-pointers, in a first-round win for the sixth-ranked Polar Bears (19-2).

Division 2 State

Burlington 62, Canton 50 — Junior Cedric Rodriguez racked up 22 points for the 19th-seeded Red Devils (16-5) in a first round victory.

Advertisement

North Quincy 49, Whitman-Hanson 48 — Nate Caldwell drained a pair of free throws with 0.4 seconds remaining to lift the No. 11 Raiders (16-6) to a first-round win.

Sharon 70, Worcester South 57 — Nate Katznelson led the way with 24 points in a first-round win for the third-ranked Eagles (18-3).

Westwood 55, Shepherd Hill 54 — Max Jacobson (15 points) and Eli Ifrah (12 points) led the No. 29 Wolverines (15-9) to a road victory in the first round.

Division 3 State

Archbishop Williams 64, Rockland 57 — Josh Campbell netted 29 points and Tristan Rodriquez tallied 16 points for the No. 1 Bishops (20-1) in the first round win.

Lowell Catholic 65, Dover-Sherborn 55 — Dimitri Sime posted 20 points, leading the No. 27 Crusaders (13-8) to a first-round upset win over the sixth-seeded Raiders (16-5). Brady Lynde added 12 points.

Norwell 48, Tantasqua 42 — Matt Leaver notched 18 points to lead the Clippers (16-5) to a first-round win. Ronan Coffey added 11 points.

Seekonk 68, Saugus 54 — Jason Andrews recorded 21 points to lead the No. 16 Warriors (13-8) to a first-round win. Noah Beausoleil and Kevin Crowe scored 15 points apiece and Jaden Arruda added 10 points.

St. Mary’s 81, East Boston 52 — Anthony D’Itria (24 points) and Nick Sacco (10 points) paced the No. 2 Spartans (16-7) to the first-round win in Lynn.

Division 4 State

Bourne 82, Whittier 60 — Leo Andrade (22 points), Shea Ullo (20 points), and Nate Reynolds (19 points) powered the fourth-ranked Canalmen (18-3) to a first-round win.

Advertisement

Manchester Essex 59, Bay Path 47 — Juniors Eddie Chareas and Cade Furse each recorded 18 points for the No. 9 Hornets (18-3) in a first-round triumph.

Matt Doherty reported from Foxborough. Correspondents Cam Kerry, Zachary Lyons and AJ Traub contributed to this story.