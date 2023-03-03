Boston College receiver Zay Flowers has made himself into a bigger target (literally) for NFL Draft

Bulking up was a top priority for Flowers, who says he now weighs 183 pounds after starting his senior year at BC at 172.

INDIANAPOLIS — The pre-draft buzz surrounding Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers only continues to grow, especially with his 11-pound weight gain.

Since football season ended, Flowers has spent most of the winter training near his hometown in Florida. In addition to lifting and working out more, he followed a regimented diet, increasing both his protein and overall intake. Flowers said he didn’t count calories but stuck to a strict schedule: breakfast at 7 a.m., lunch at 11:30 a.m., a snack at 4 p.m., dinner at 7:30 p.m., and “an appetizer” before bed.

That consistency paid off.

“I feel the same — explosive, fast — just put on a little bit of pounds,” he said. “I feel great.”

Flowers has been operating at his new weight for more than a month now, dating to the East-West Shrine Bowl at the end of January. He feels the increased strength should boost his draft stock, even though he said he doesn’t pay very close mind to the heightened interest.

The additional muscle will certainly benefit Flowers as a blocker, a responsibility he already took pride in. He also hopes it will improve his ability to make contested catches, an aspect of his game he believes is underrated given his 5-foot-10-inch stature.

“I think I’m pretty physical for a receiver,” Flowers said.

Wide receivers are scheduled to go through testing here at the combine Saturday, but Flowers has already garnered the attention of several draft analysts. His versatility, explosiveness, and playmaking ability are among his strengths.

“I know he is not the biggest guy in the world, at a little over 5 foot 9, 182 pounds, but he is a clone to T.Y. Hilton,” said NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah. “When you pull the numbers, they’re like twins.

“I think he is a great player. I think he is going to go somewhere into the late first into the early second round. We’ll see how he runs, but I’m a big fan of his.”

Added ESPN’s Todd McShay, “The quarterback situation [at BC] was not ideal this year, and he still had 1,100 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. I’ve got him going in the late first round, and it won’t surprise me when it’s all said and done if he’s somewhere in the top 15.”

While Flowers shares similar physical characteristics with Hilton, who was drafted in the third round in 2012, he aims higher with his player comparisons, naming Steve Smith and Antonio Brown as his favorites.

Like Smith and Brown, Flowers said, his role should not be limited to the slot despite his size. He noted that he registered 75 percent of his snaps last season on the outside.

“I feel like I can move around and play any position they put me at,” Flowers said.

As of Friday, Flowers hadn’t met with the Patriots at the combine, but they should have a level of familiarity after coaching him at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Flowers has met with a number of teams, including Buffalo, Dallas, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, and Tampa Bay.

Ahead of the draft, Flowers said his primary goal is to maintain his weight and strength. He’ll have another chance to impress NFL teams at BC’s Pro Day, scheduled for March 24.

In the meantime, amid all the hype, Flowers wants to ensure that he savors the moment.

“It came fast and I worked for it,” he said. “Just got to take full advantage of it.”

