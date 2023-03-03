Global CO2 emissions hit a record even as Europe’s decline

Global CO2 emissions rose to a record last year as the combustion of fossil fuels continued to put the world on track for a dangerous level of global warming.

Data from the International Energy Agency show the biggest increase came from Asia's emerging markets, in large part due to coal-fired power. Yet a decline in industrial production in China and Europe meant an even worse outcome was avoided.

"The impacts of the energy crisis didn't result in the major increase in global emissions that was initially feared," said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. "However, we still see emissions growing from fossil fuels, hindering efforts to meet the world's climate targets."