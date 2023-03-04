Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap during Netflix comedy special

He said the attack felt like being “smacked by Suge Smith.” “It still hurts. I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears,” he joked, adding “I’m not a victim. You’ll never see me on Oprah ...”

Viewers had to wait until the very end of his hour-long comedy special “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” to hear him discuss the attack, and he didn’t hold back.

Comedian Chris Rock addressed actor Will Smith slapping him on stage at last year’s Academy Awards Saturday night before a live global streaming event on Netflix.

Rock said Smith has “selective outrage” and that people don’t believe the slap was about what he said. He cited the relationship between Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and singer August Alsina and how she publicly talked about the “entanglement” during her show “Red Table Talk.”

Rock also said that he has deeply cared about Smith but now views Smith’s movie “Emancipation” to watch the actor get beaten.

The Oscars slap shocked viewers and came under the scrutiny of other comedians. Rock was making jokes about Academy Awards attendees including Pinkett Smith as he presented the best documentary Oscar.

Will Smith hit presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Rock had said, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” referencing Demi Moore, who had a short haircut, in the 1997 movie “G.I. Jane.”

Pinkett Smith has spoken publicly about having the hair-loss causing condition alopecia. Smith yelled for Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth” and open-handedly slapped him.

Since then, Smith has apologized, and is under a 10-year ban from attending the Oscars or any other academy event. Rock hadn’t talked about the incident since he briefly said that he was “kind of processing what happened” during a comedy show in Boston shortly after the incident.

