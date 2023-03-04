Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A somewhat fragmented flock of Bohemian waxwings in the Cole Avenue area of Williamstown and elsewhere on the Williams College campus, 37 evening grosbeaks on Frost Road in Washington, a redhead on Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, a cackling goose at Corbin’s Neck in Ashley Falls, and an osprey in West Stockbridge.

Increasingly small flocks of early-migrating common grackles and red-winged blackbirds are being reported in various areas. Lingering rarities include greater white-fronted geese in several areas, wintering eared grebes in Gloucester and Marblehead, small numbers of Bohemian waxwings in Williamstown, a Townsend’s solitaire on Martha’s Vineyard, a varied thrush in Longmeadow, and a flock of six Ross’s geese in Marion.

Bristol County: Two greater white-fronted geese on Shaw Road in Fairhaven, a snow goose in Acoaxet, a Barrow’s goldeneye at West Island Town Beach, five Wilson’s snipes on Shaws Cove Road in Fairhaven, and a clay-colored sparrow on Horseneck Road in Westport.

Cape Cod: A glaucous gull at Dowses Beach, a black-headed gull at Eugenia Fortes Beach in Barnstable, where there was also a semipalmated plover, a Pacific loon at Herring Cove Beach, a thick-billed murre at MacMillan Pier in Provincetown, a continuing Eurasian green-winged teal at High Head Beach, and a clay-colored sparrow near The Cape Playhouse.

Essex County: Single canvasbacks on the Merrimack River in Haverhill and off River Road in West Newbury, lingering eared grebes in Marblehead and at Niles Beach, five American pipits in Gloucester, three Virginia rails at Sidney’s Pond in Peabody, a Baltimore oriole in Middleton, and 10 red crossbills on Plum Island.

Hampden County: A varied thrush at the Fannie Stebbins Memorial Wildlife Refuge, a greater white-fronted goose and a snow goose at the Longmeadow Flats area in Longmeadow, and four canvasbacks at Lake Congamond in Southwick.

Hampshire County: Four black vultures in Easthampton and a Lapland longspur in the East Meadows on Northampton.

Martha’s Vineyard: A Townsend’s solitaire in the vicinity of the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest headquarters, a great egret at Eel Pond in Edgartown, an American oystercatcher at Joseph Sylvia State Beach, and three common ravens at the Wasque Point Wildlife Management Area.

Middlesex County: Two Northern shovelers at Horn Pond, a rough-legged hawk, 25 tree swallows and a palm warbler at the Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, a continuing thick-billed murre at Draw Seven State Park, and an orange-crowned warbler at Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Nantucket: A continuing tufted duck a Hummock Pond, 10 Northern shovelers and a common gallinule at Miacomet Pond, six snow geese at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation, 34 red crossbills at Low Beach, and a continuing willet on the Nantucket Harbor flats.

Norfolk County: A Barrow’s goldeneye at Black Rock Beach, a redhead and a tufted duck at Lake Pearl in Wrentham, and an orange-crowned warbler at Squantum Point Park.

Plymouth County: Six Ross’s geese and a greater white-fronted goose at the The Kittansett Club golf course in Marion, four sandhill cranes in fields on Bedford Street in Whitman, three more sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area, and a continuing clay-colored sparrow at the Nemasket Trail.

Suffolk County: A Barrow’s goldeneye at Castle Island, two redheads at the Chestnut Hill Reservation, a pied-billed grebe at Jamaica Pond, a lesser black-backed gull at Revere Beach, and two pileated woodpeckers at the Stony Brook Reservation.

Worcester County: Four trumpeter swans in the vicinity of Riverdale Street in Northbridge, along with two sandhill cranes in Lancaster, 59 evening grosbeaks in Royalston, three black vultures in Webster, and a canvasback at gate 40 of the Wachusett Reservoir.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.