Mass. man cited for crashing into NH State Police cruiser on I-93

A man from Saugus, Mass. was issued a citation after he allegedly drover over flares and crashed into New Hampshire State Police cruiser and guardrail on Interstate 93 Saturday morning, officials said

New Hampshire State Police said a trooper's cruiser was sideswiped on I-93 Saturday morning. No one was injured in the incident.

Benjamin Amico, 24, was cited for negligent driving after he sideswiped the parked cruiser and then smashed into a guardrail on I-93 north in Thornton, N.H., State Police said in a statement.





A trooper and a local police officer were helping a vehicle that had gone off the road during the snowstorm at about 9:30 a.m., State Police said. Emergency lights were activated, a flare package was set up, and the left lane was closed, the statement said.

State Police said that a 2008 Honda Civic driven by Amico went through the flares and then moved into the travel lane in an attempt “to avoid crashing.”

Amico, the statement said, “was unable to safely perform this maneuver and sideswiped the cruiser before crashing into a guardrail.”

The trooper and the police officer were out of their cruisers when the car crashed, the statement said.

“Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed during snowstorms, to give ample room to the vehicles in front of them, to drive with caution, and to move over for emergency vehicles,” State Police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who saw the crash is encouraged to contact Sergeant Nathan Hamilton by emailing Nathan.B.Hamilton@dos.nh.gov.

