Milton officials say demolition of stairs will proceed at MBTA station Monday over town objections

The town objects to the demolition plan and sued the MBTA over it during the fall because the transportation agency doesn’t intend to replace the stairs immediately after the deteriorated staircase is removed.

Since mid-February, the town has intensified its efforts to persuade the MBTA to alter its plans for the concrete staircase at Milton Station by asking Governor Maura Healey to intervene and unsuccessfully petitioning a Superior Court judge to halt the demolition work.

The town of Milton has notified residents that the MBTA intends to proceed on Mondaywith demolition work on a crumbling staircase at a station near the Boston line over the objections of Milton leaders who say the T has long ignored their requests to fix the stairs.

In court papers, the MBTA has said the stairs are beyond repair and, under state regulations and federal law, replacing them would require changes to the station to make it accessible to people with disabilities. Milton Station is part of the Mattapan Line, which is slated for an overhaul that includes “increased accessibility and safety improvements” at all six stations, but the work is a decade or more away, according to MBTA documents.

On Saturday, Arthur J. Doyle, the leader of Milton’s Select Board, said to his knowledge Healey hadn’t responded to the Feb. 17 letter which accused the MBTA of “disparate and inequitable treatment” for the years-long delay in addressing problems with the staircase.

The station serves commuters from Dorchester, Mattapan, and Milton, Doyle wrote on behalf of the Select Board.

“Such an injustice has not, and would not occur in MBTA communities such as Newton or Wellesley, or Brookline, but Lower Mills, the doorstep to Dorchester and Mattapan is left with no plan, no design, and no action for years and then decades,” Doyle wrote to Healey.

State Senator Walter F. Timilty of Milton said Saturday he expressed his opposition to the demolition plan to transportation officials under former governor Charlie Baker and last month in a letter to Healey.

“What they are about to do defies common sense,” he said in a phone interview.

Healey’s office said Saturday that she is “reviewing the letters sent to her by state and local officials.”

“She is committed to ensuring that residents have safe, accessible stations,” a spokesperson, Karissa Hand said in an e-mail.

Hand didn’t directly respond to a question about whether work at Milton Station would begin Monday night as scheduled, writing that Healey’s office “will share an update as soon as possible.”

A MBTA spokesman said Healey’s office was handling inquiries about the Milton Select Board’s letter.

The work is scheduled to take place between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. from Monday to Thursday, according to a notice on Milton’s municipal website.

An alert from the MBTA said the T plans to use shuttle buses to replace trolley service on the Mattapan Line each night while the work is underway from 8:45 through the end of service.

In its Feb. 17 letter to Healey, the Milton Select Board said plans to remove the staircase will “leave a hole there for up to yet another decade.”

In court papers, the MBTA denied the town’s claim. Once the stairs are removed, the MBTA wrote, the site will be left as a “concrete pad and dirt” that will be level with the platform and fenced off.

“There will be no hole or pit and the hazard presented by the stairs will be removed,” the MBTA wrote.

On Feb. 23, a Norfolk Superior Court judge ruled against the town’s request for a preliminary injunction that would halt plans to demolish the staircase while Milton’s lawsuit was pending.

In his ruling, Superior Court Judge Daniel J. O’Shea wrote that the town’s request for the emergency order didn’t meet the legal standards for granting such a petition.

“While the frustration of the Town and local political leaders is clearly demonstrated, it appears that the MBTA is now acting to address the staircase problem, albeit not in a way that the Town would like,” O’Shea wrote.

In 2021, Boston University associate professor David Jones died when he fell from a dilapidated state-owned staircase near the JFK/UMass Station in Dorchester.

His family has sued state transportation agencies, alleging their negligence led directly to his death.





