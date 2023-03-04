Newton Corner water main break repaired

The main was repaired by 10 p.m., the department said in a tweet Friday night.

The break occurred across the street from One Newton Place, near the on ramp to the Massachusetts Turnpike, Newton police said on Facebook. Images from the scene showed damage to the pavement.

A water main break that flooded streets Friday afternoon at Newton Corner was repaired late that night, according to the Newton Public Works Department.

\Newton fire had responded to the break around 12:31 p.m., according to a tweet from the fire department, advising people to avoid the area.

Access ramps to the pike were closed due to major flooding caused by the break, police said Friday.

Advertisement

Access to one westbound ramp was reopened by 5 p.m. Friday, Newton police said on Facebook.

Still, traffic was “heavily congested,” the department said on Facebook. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Newton city officials could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday morning.

Water was shut off to homes and businesses in the area Friday.

“It’s Friday night and my restaurant’s closed, so yeah, we’re definitely impacted,” said Jeff Denecke, owner of Social Restaurant and Bar on Washington Street.

The restaurant opened at 11:30 a.m., but had to close about 45 minutes later, due to the break, Denecke said Friday night.

It is unclear if the restaurant was able to reopen on Saturday.





Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.