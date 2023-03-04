Passenger dies of injuries suffered during severe turbulence on plane

The plane was diverted to Bradley International Airport, the statement said.

Three passengers and two crew members were on board the Bombardier Challenger 300 airplane when the turbulence hit the aircraft, according to a statement from the transportation safety board. One of the passengers suffered fatal injuries.

A passenger on a plane that was hit by severe turbulence after it left New Hampshire heading to Virginia Friday afternoon was injured and died, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Connecticut State Police responded to a call for medical assistance at the airport around 3:49 p.m., said Sarah Salerno, a spokesperson for the State Police in an e-mail.

One patient was transported to an area hospital, Salerno said, but she didn’t specify if that was the passenger who died.

The plane was on route from Keene, N.H. to Leesburg, Va., according to the transportation safety board statement

Sarah Taylor Sulick, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board said in an e-mail that she had no information on what happened to the passenger or if anyone else was injured.

She said a preliminary report is expected to come out in two to three weeks.

“NTSB investigators have removed the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder and are continuing to gather information from the flight crew, operator and passengers about the circumstances of the event,” the statement said.

No other information was immediately available.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.