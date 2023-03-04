Person seriously injured in Roxbury shooting, police say

A person was seriously injured in a shooting in Roxbury on Saturday, Boston police said.
Officers responded to 109 Weaver Way at about 3:30 p.m. and located a victim suffering life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department.
No arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation by Boston police, McNulty said.
This breaking news story will be updated.
