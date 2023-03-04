Saturday’s storm snarls air travel, roads with wintry mix

The storm created headaches for travelers at Logan International Airport, where about 170 flights had been canceled by early afternoon Saturday, and around 170 more were delayed, according to Flightaware.com .

Roughly 3,500 customers were without power in communities scattered across the state around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

A sloppy mess of a storm that began dropping a mix of snow and rain across the state Friday night continued into Saturday causing widespread flight cancellations, treacherous roads, and thousands of power outages across the state.

Airport officials urged people to check with their airlines about the status of flights.

The heaviest snowfall in the state was nearly a foot in the towns of Rowe and Hawley in Berkshire County, which both got 11.8 inches, according to Bill Simpson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Norton.

Snowfall was heaviest outside of Interstate 495 with about 4 inches in Worcester, about 7 inches reported in places like Fitchburg and Northampton, and about 9 inches in Colrain and Conway.

Boston and Plymouth had less than an inch of snow as of late Saturday morning, while much of Cape Cod, the islands and southern Massachusetts had a wintery mix, according to Simpson.

“For what we could see, there was plenty of plowing going on,” Simpson said. “Good thing this happened on a weekend.”

Snowfall totals were generally higher in parts of Maine and New Hampshire, according to forecasters. Among the highest totals reported were a foot of snow in Bradford, N.H. and 11 inches in North Windham, Maine, according to the weather service.

At Boston’s airport, it was 34 degrees by 1 p.m. with the forecasted high for Saturday near 37 degrees, Simpson said.

A strong northeast wind is blowing through the state Saturday, along with the storm. The wind could be 30 miles per hour, with gusts reaching 50, according to forecasters.

A wind advisory through 6 p.m. Saturday has been issued by the National Weather Service for Suffolk, Plymouth, and eastern Norfolk counties. Winds could blow tree limbs down onto power lines and cause more outages, forecasters said.

A separate winter weather advisory is in place until 7 p.m. for much of the region.

MassDOT had deployed about 1,500 pieces of equipment around 10 a.m. Saturday to help clear snow and ice highways, the agency said in a statement posted to Twitter.

State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver asked that people use caution.

“The public is urged to plan ahead, allow for extra time, plan to travel at reduced speeds, and anticipate slippery conditions, especially on secondary roads and local streets,” he said in a statement Friday.

State officials urged people to “go slow” and use the state’s Mass511.com website to get information about road closures.

The MBTA reported around 9:30 a.m. that shuttle buses had replaced Mattapan trolley service between Ashmont and Mattapan due to a disabled train. Service had resumed by about 10 a.m., but delays were still being reported, according to the MBTA on Twitter.

Around Boston lows are expected to fall to around 28 degrees Saturday night, with winds slowing down to about 8 to 16 miles per hour, and gusts of up to 29 miles per hour, according to Simpson.

The sun will return Sunday with a high of 42 degrees and an evening low of 32, Simpson said.

Monday will bring more sun and a high of 45, but also a chance of light snow after 2 a.m. Tuesday, as temperatures fall to 29. That snow is expected to turn to rain, as daytime temperatures hover around 40 degrees, he said.

Wednesday and Thursday should be mostly cloudy, before partly sunny skies return Friday, according to forecasters. High temperatures on those days should be in the lower 40s, with evening lows in the 30s, he said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.