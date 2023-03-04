Somerville man found guilty of charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Noah Bacon, 29, was convicted on a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding, and five misdemeanor charges, including including entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building, according to the statement released Friday.

A Somerville man was found guilty by a federal jury Thursday on six charges related to his role in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol building, according to the US Attorney’s office in Washington, D.C.

The jury returned unanimous verdicts following the trial in U.S. District Court in Washington, the statement said.

A lawyer who represented Bacon said Saturday he plans to appeal the verdict. He declined further comment.

Bacon was arrested on June 30 in Somerville.

Prosecutors said Bacon was among the supporters of former president Donald Trump who entered the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the election results of the 2020 presidential election.





He illegally entered the Capitol at around 2:15 p.m., remaining inside for about 50 minutes, according to the statement.

In that time, Bacon walked through different parts of the Capitol, such as the Senate chamber, where he sat for about 10 minutes, prosecutors said. Bacon also attempted to keep a breached door open for other rioters and used a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag to cover a security camera, according to the statement.

The felony charge of obstruction carries a maximum 20 years imprisonment, the five misdemeanor charges carry a combined maximum of 3 1/2 years in prison, and all charges carry potential financial penalties, according to the statement.

Bacon’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 14, prosecutors said.





