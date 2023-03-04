3 children are killed and 2 others are wounded in town near Dallas

Deputies found the victims after being called to the house around 4 p.m., Cozby said.

Two other children in the house were wounded and taken to hospitals, Deputy Jerry Cozby said at a brief news conference. Officials did not say how badly they were injured.

A suspect was in custody on Friday night in the deaths of three children whose bodies were found at a house in Italy, Texas, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office said.

He did not take questions at the news conference and did not release the names of the suspect or the victims. He would not say if the suspect knew the victims or was related to them, and he did not immediately respond to an email and calls seeking comment.

“This is a fluid investigation, and we will update you as things evolve,” he said at the news conference. “Right now, the most important thing are prayers for the family of those involved.”

He added that there was “no danger to the public at this time.” Earlier, the sheriff’s office said in a statement that it believed “this to be an isolated incident that presents no further threat to the Italy Community.”

Italy is a town of about 2,000 residents roughly 40 miles south of Dallas.

The Dallas Morning News reported that a Child Protective Services case worker had called the police to the house and that the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services was assisting with the investigation.

The department did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

